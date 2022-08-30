Alabama Offensive Line Building Chemistry Heading into Opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Darrian Dalcourt was officially named the starter at center when Alabama's depth chart was released Monday and is returning to the role for the second straight season. The only other starter returning to the same position on the offensive line is Emil Ekiyor Jr. at right guard. From left to right the line runs Tyler Steen at left tackle, Kendall Randolph at left guard, Dalcourt in the center, Ekiyor at right guard and JC Latham at right tackle.

According to Dalcourt, offensive line is the position group that can take the longest to develop chemistry, but thanks to the help of new offensive line coach Eric Wolford, the Crimson Tide is improved in that area.

"I think firstly, Coach Wolford was a great addition to us," Dalcourt said. "He’s brought a really good intensity to what we have going on. I think so far in camp and in the summer, we've been really focusing on communication. So I would say from that standpoint, we’ve developed a lot farther than we were last year.”

Dalcourt said the line has been spending time together after practice and getting extra meetings in to continue developing that chemistry.

Senior defensive lineman Byron Young gets to go up against that unit every day in practice and said one of the biggest differences he sees from last year to this year is the togetherness of the offensive line.

"We've seen some guys kinda rotate in and try to figure out the best lineup, but I think they’ve really come together," Young said. "I think they pass block really well. I think they run block really well too. They’ve done a great job protecting Bryce during our periods when we’re doing good-on-good. So I think they’re coming together really well."

Young called the Vanderbilt transfer Steen a "great addition" to the line. Senior Jordan Battle gets to watch the upfront battles of the linemen from more of a distance on the back end of the defense, but he has a long relationship with Steen from their playing days at St. Thomas Aquinas in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

Battle did talk to Steen during his time in the transfer portal when he was still deciding whether or not he wanted to come to Alabama. He told the offensive tackle that it wouldn't be easy at Alabama, but Steen was up for the challenge. He understood the work that would be required and earned the starting job at left tackle.

"The o-line is getting better and better every day," Battle said. "You can see them competing with the d-line every day. Kind of have scuffles here and there, but you know that’s going to happen. You’re at Alabama, competing every day. It’s kind of fun seeing the o-line and d-line compete."

Young said jokingly said the defensive line wins most of those battles, but that it ultimately evens out over time. The good news for both units is that starting this Saturday, they no longer just have to go against each other. There will be a real opponent with Utah State coming into Bryant-Denny and the chance to continue building that chemistry as the season begins.