Alabama OLB Christopher Allen Signs With Agent Ahead of NFL Draft

Alabama outside linebacker Christopher Allen is headed to the NFL after signing with an agent. Priority Sports and Entertainment, a full-service sports management firm, announced the move Wednesday night, welcoming Allen over social media.

Allen suffered a season-ending foot injury during a strip-sack of Miami quarterback D’Eriq King in Alabama’s opener on Sept. 4. The edge rusher has made significant strides in his rehab and took part in light pregame drills ahead of last month’s Cotton Bowl but was unable to return to action for the Crimson Tide.

Allen, a redshirt senior, could have elected to return to Alabama for one more year by taking advantage of the blanket eligibility waiver granted to players due to COVID-19. Crimson Tide defensive tackle Phidarian Mathis declared his initiation to enter the NFL Draft earlier Wednesday night.

In 2020, Allen earned second-team All-SEC honors, leading the conference with 13 tackles for a loss over 13 games. The 6-foot-4, 242-pound defender also recorded six sacks, five quarterback hurries and a pair of forced fumbles that year.

After suffering his injury this season, Allen was replaced by sophomore Drew Sanders and later freshman Dallas Turner at the Sam linebacker position. Turner went on to earn Freshman All-SEC honors, recording 10.0 tackles for a loss and 8.5 sacks in addition to five quarterback hurries.

Sanders, who entered his name in the NCAA transfer portal on Tuesday, tallied 2.5 tackles for a loss and a sack as well as four quarterback hurries and two pass breakups. However, he later lost the role to Turner after suffering a hand/wrist injury.

Players have until Monday to make their draft decisions. This year’s NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas from April 28-30.