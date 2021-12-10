Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr., OT Evan Neal Named to Walter Camp All-American Team

The Crimson Tide ties the Georgia Bulldogs for the most players from the SEC represented on the annual team's roster.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A pair of Alabama football players were named to the Walter Camp All-American Team on Thursday night.

Crimson Tide offensive tackle Evan Neal and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. were both named to the team following a 12-1 season that saw Alabama win the SEC Championship.

Alabama is tied with Georgia for the most players in the SEC on the team with two apiece. Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean represent Georgia on defense.

Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard is the only other SEC player on this year's team.

As far as the other two teams in the College Football Playoff, both Cincinnati and Michigan had players represented on this year's team. For the Wolverines, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and place kicker Jake Moody represent their program. For the Bearcats, cornerback Coby Bryant is the team's lone representative.

Here is the full roster of the 2021 Walter Camp All-American Team:

2021 Walter Camp All-American Team

Offense

QB - Kenny Pickett, Pitt

RB - Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State

RB - Breece Hall, Iowa State

WR - Jordan Addison, Pitt

WR - David Bell, Purdue

TE - Trey McBride, Colorado State

OT - Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State

OT - Evan Neal, Alabama

OT - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky

OG - Zion Johnson, Boston College

C - Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa

Defense

DT - Jordan Davis, Georgia

DE - Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan

DE - Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State

DE - Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon

LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia

LB - Devin Lloyd, Utah

CB - Coby Bryant, Cincinnati

CB - Jalen Pitre, Baylor

CB - Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame

S - Verone McKinley III, Oregon

Special Teams

K - Jake Moody, Michigan

P - Matt Araiza, San Diego State

RS - Brian Battie, South Florida