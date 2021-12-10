Alabama OLB Will Anderson Jr., OT Evan Neal Named to Walter Camp All-American Team
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A pair of Alabama football players were named to the Walter Camp All-American Team on Thursday night.
Crimson Tide offensive tackle Evan Neal and linebacker Will Anderson Jr. were both named to the team following a 12-1 season that saw Alabama win the SEC Championship.
Alabama is tied with Georgia for the most players in the SEC on the team with two apiece. Bulldogs defensive lineman Jordan Davis and linebacker Nakobe Dean represent Georgia on defense.
Kentucky offensive tackle Darian Kinnard is the only other SEC player on this year's team.
As far as the other two teams in the College Football Playoff, both Cincinnati and Michigan had players represented on this year's team. For the Wolverines, defensive end Aidan Hutchinson and place kicker Jake Moody represent their program. For the Bearcats, cornerback Coby Bryant is the team's lone representative.
Here is the full roster of the 2021 Walter Camp All-American Team:
2021 Walter Camp All-American Team
Offense
QB - Kenny Pickett, Pitt
RB - Kenneth Walker III, Michigan State
RB - Breece Hall, Iowa State
WR - Jordan Addison, Pitt
WR - David Bell, Purdue
TE - Trey McBride, Colorado State
OT - Ikem Ekwonu, N.C. State
OT - Evan Neal, Alabama
OT - Darian Kinnard, Kentucky
OG - Zion Johnson, Boston College
C - Tyler Linderbaum, Iowa
Defense
DT - Jordan Davis, Georgia
DE - Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan
DE - Jermaine Johnson II, Florida State
DE - Kayvon Thibodeaux, Oregon
LB - Will Anderson Jr., Alabama
LB - Nakobe Dean, Georgia
LB - Devin Lloyd, Utah
CB - Coby Bryant, Cincinnati
CB - Jalen Pitre, Baylor
CB - Kyle Hamilton, Notre Dame
S - Verone McKinley III, Oregon
Special Teams
K - Jake Moody, Michigan
P - Matt Araiza, San Diego State
RS - Brian Battie, South Florida