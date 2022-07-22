Alabama Predicted to Win SEC in Media Days Poll

Alabama is predicted to repeat as conference champions this year as it topped the SEC Media Days preseason poll released Friday.

The Crimson Tide received an overwhelming 158 votes to be preseason crowned SEC champion, trumping the 18 votes received by second-place Georgia. This year's SEC Championship Game will be held on Dec. 3 inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Alabama was also picked to win the SEC West, tallying a total of 1,262 points. The Crimson Tide was followed by Texas A&M (968 points) and Arkansas (844). Alabama received 177 of the 181 first-place votes in the SEC West poll. Points were awarded on a 7-6-5-4-3-2-1 scale.

Georgia was selected to win the SEC East, earning 1,254 points while picking up 172 first-place votes. Kentucky came in second with 932 points and four first-place votes. Tennessee was third with 929 points.

The SEC Media Days poll hasn't been the best indicator of success as the media has only predicted the winner correctly nine times since 1992. However, the poll has correctly picked the Crimson Tide to win the conference the past two years. Alabama has been predicted by to win the league by the media in each of the past seven years.

SEC PRESEASON MEDIA POLL

First-place votes in ()

EASTERN DIVISION

Georgia (172) – 1,254

Kentucky (4) – 932

Tennessee (1) – 929

Florida – 712

South Carolina (3) – 662

Missouri – 383

Vanderbilt (1) – 196

WESTERN DIVISION

Alabama (177) – 1,262

Texas A&M (3) – 968

Arkansas (1) – 844

Ole Miss – 675

LSU – 591

Mississippi State – 390

Auburn – 338

SEC CHAMPION

Alabama – 158

Georgia – 18

South Carolina – 3

Vanderbilt – 1

Texas A&M – 1