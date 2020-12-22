Alabama’s Prielipp, Praytor Selected as Preseason All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball News
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama’s Connor Prielipp and Sam Praytor were selected as Collegiate Baseball News Preseason All-Americans, the outlet announced on Tuesday morning. Prielipp was named to the outlet’s first team as a starting pitcher while Praytor was featured on CBN’s third team at catcher.
In addition to the preseason All-America honors, the Crimson Tide was selected as the No. 27 overall team on CBN’s Fabulous 50 Preseason poll.
First Team All-American
Connor Prielipp, Starting Pitcher
- Finished his first season with the Crimson Tide by earning First Team and Freshman All-America honors from CBN in addition to being named one the outlet’s four National Freshman Players of the Year
- Selected as Perfect Game USA’s “Impact Freshman of the Year” while also being tabbed as D1Baseball.com’s “Top Freshman Pitcher” at season’s end
- Maintained a perfect 0.00 ERA (21.0 IP) and a 3-0 record across his four starts before the season was cut short due to the pandemic
- Struck out 35 while walking just six and limited the opposition to an SEC-low .077 batting average
- Allowed the fewest hits (5) and earned runs (0) in the SEC and gave up just 2.14 hits per nine innings to lead the SEC and rank third nationally
- Led the conference and ranked fifth in the country with a 0.52 WHIP while tying for third in SEC in strikeouts
Third Team All-American
Sam Praytor, Catcher
- The Crimson Tide’s starting catcher and one of the veteran leaders for UA
- Saw time in 16 games a season ago, leading Alabama in home runs (6) while ranking third in average at .350 (21-60)
- Added 18 RBI and 14 runs scored while walking seven times during the pandemic-shortened season
- Praytor’s red-hot start saw the redshirt sophomore set new single-season career-highs in home runs and RBI before the Tide was able to begin SEC play
- Seen time in 68 career games for the Tide with 64 career starts between catcher and designated hitter
Get all the latest information on the team by following @AlabamaBSB on Twitter and Instagram and on Facebook at Alabama Baseball. General athletic news can be found at UA_Athletics on Twitter and Instagram and AlabamaAthletics on Facebook.