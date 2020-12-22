Alabama’s Prielipp, Praytor Selected as Preseason All-Americans by Collegiate Baseball News

Prielipp was tabbed as a first-teamer while Praytor was selected to CBN’s third team

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama’s Connor Prielipp and Sam Praytor were selected as Collegiate Baseball News Preseason All-Americans, the outlet announced on Tuesday morning. Prielipp was named to the outlet’s first team as a starting pitcher while Praytor was featured on CBN’s third team at catcher.

In addition to the preseason All-America honors, the Crimson Tide was selected as the No. 27 overall team on CBN’s Fabulous 50 Preseason poll.

First Team All-American

Connor Prielipp, Starting Pitcher

Finished his first season with the Crimson Tide by earning First Team and Freshman All-America honors from CBN in addition to being named one the outlet’s four National Freshman Players of the Year

Selected as Perfect Game USA’s “Impact Freshman of the Year” while also being tabbed as D1Baseball.com’s “Top Freshman Pitcher” at season’s end

Maintained a perfect 0.00 ERA (21.0 IP) and a 3-0 record across his four starts before the season was cut short due to the pandemic

Struck out 35 while walking just six and limited the opposition to an SEC-low .077 batting average

Allowed the fewest hits (5) and earned runs (0) in the SEC and gave up just 2.14 hits per nine innings to lead the SEC and rank third nationally

Led the conference and ranked fifth in the country with a 0.52 WHIP while tying for third in SEC in strikeouts

Third Team All-American

Sam Praytor, Catcher

The Crimson Tide’s starting catcher and one of the veteran leaders for UA

Saw time in 16 games a season ago, leading Alabama in home runs (6) while ranking third in average at .350 (21-60)

Added 18 RBI and 14 runs scored while walking seven times during the pandemic-shortened season

Praytor’s red-hot start saw the redshirt sophomore set new single-season career-highs in home runs and RBI before the Tide was able to begin SEC play

Seen time in 68 career games for the Tide with 64 career starts between catcher and designated hitter

