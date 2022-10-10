Skip to main content

Alabama Football Prepares for a Potent Tennessee Passing Game

The Crimson Tide head to Knoxville to take on on the best passing teams in the country.
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — It will be a battle of the offenses this Saturday in Knoxville, as the Alabama Crimson Tide travel to take on the Tennessee Volunteers.

This will be a matchup of the top offenses in the SEC: Tennessee (46.80) and Alabama (44.33) are first and second, respectively, in points per game, with the Crimson Tide finding more success on the ground (1st in total rush yards and rush YPG) while the Volunteers move the ball with an aerial attack (3rd in pass yards, 2nd in pass YPG).

A lot of Tennessee's offensive success comes off the play of Hendon Hooker, who is second in the SEC in completion percentage and is the only quarterback in the conference with at least 120 passing attempts and no interceptions.

"Hooker has really done a nice job of executing their offense," Nick Saban said about Hooker. "He's one of the leading pass efficiency guys in the country, as well as having the ability to extend plays and make plays with his feet."

One of Hooker's favorite Targets is junior wide receiver Jaylin Hyatt, who's fifth in the conference with 388 receiving yards and third with five touchdowns. Hyatt's speed makes him a threat for big plays, along with the rest of the receiving corps for Tennessee, which include four receivers averaging at least 14 yards per catch.

"He's an outstanding player," Saban said. "Their offense spreads people out, and they take great advantage of spreading the ball around to all their skill players. [Hyatt] in particular has made a lot of big plays. One of the keys to the game is not giving up big plays, and that'll be really important for us if we're gonna be successful against them on defense.

"We're not only gonna have to guard him but about three or four other guys that are pretty good receivers as well."

It will be a battle between the Tennessee receivers and the Alabama secondary when the two face off Saturday at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

Alabama Crimson Tide
Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Reuben Foster (10) , linebacker Denzel Devall (30) and defensive lineman Dalvin Tomlinson (54) wrap up Tennessee Volunteers running back Jalen Hurd (1)
