Alabama Punter Ty Perine Enters Transfer Portal

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama’s leading punter from three seasons ago is in the NCAA transfer portal. Walk-on punter Ty Perine became the latest Crimson Tide player to seek a departure from the program, entering his name in the database Tuesday evening.

Perine, a Prattville, Ala., native took over as Alabama’s primary punter for much of the 2019 season following Will Reichard’s hip flexor injury. That season Perine earned Freshman All-SEC honors, averaging a team-high 44.69 yards on 13 punts over six games. He remained on the team the past two seasons but did not record a punt.

Perine’s most memorable moment for Alabama came during the 2019 game against Tennessee. Making his second career punt, he boomed a ball 51 yards before racing down to help make the tackle on Volunteers returner Marquez Callaway.

“I didn’t expect that,” former Alabama safety Jared Mayden said of the tackle at the time. “He came up near leg, near shoulder and really hit the returner. I know I was jumping up and down when I came out on the field, and I know a lot of people on defense were slapping him on the head. I wasn’t expecting that. I think that might be one of the best things I’ve seen in a minute.”

Perine did not take part in Alabama’s Citrus Bowl win over Michigan to conclude the 2019 season. The following season, the Crimson Tide went with Air Force transfer Charlie Scott as its primary punter.

Last season, Alabama used Australian punter James Burnip, who averaged 39.13 yards on 48 attempts. Burnip is also a walk-on and will return to the Crimson Tide for his sophomore year this upcoming season.