Alabama QB Bryce Young Wins Heisman Trophy

Young is the fourth winner in Crimson Tide program history and the first quarterback in Tuscaloosa to hoist the trophy.

In front of a cheering crowd at the Lincoln Center in New York City, Alabama sophomore quarterback Bryce Young hoisted the Heisman Trophy on Saturday night. Young is the Crimson Tide's fourth Heisman Trophy winner and is the first quarterback in program history to earn the award.

Young won the award over three other finalists who were also featured in New York, including Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson, Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud and Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Young received 684 first-place votes and 2,311 points in total. Hutchinson finished in second place with 78 first-place votes and a total of 954 points. Pickett placed third with 28 first-place votes and 631 points and Stroud placed fourth with 12 first-place votes and 399 points.

Alabama sophomore outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., who was announced to have placed fifth on Thursday night, finished with 31 first-place votes and 325 total points.

Following a 2020 season that saw former Alabama quarterback Mac Jones lead the team to a College Football Playoff National Championship and with Jones finishing as a Heisman finalist himself, Young picked up right where last year's team left off at the quarterback position. Despite being just a sophomore, Young led Alabama through its 13 games with the poise of a player with far more experience.

In the last game of the regular season against Auburn, Young had his Heisman moment when he conducted a 97-yard touchdown with 1:35 left to play in the fourth quarter to tie the game and send it into overtime. Four overtime periods later, it was Young who found wide receiver John Metchie III for the final successful two-point conversion to give Alabama it's 11th win of the season.

At the SEC Championship Game on Dec. 4 in Atlanta, Young secured his spot as Heisman Trophy winner with a 461-yard, four-touchdown performance against what is widely considered to be the best defense in college football in the Georgia Bulldogs. In the game, Young completed 26-of-44 passes for 421 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 40 yards and a touchdown off of three carries.

On the season, Young completed 314-of-462 passes for 4,322 yards and 43 touchdowns. He also has three rushing touchdowns and has thrown only four interceptions through the Crimson Tide's first 13 games. The 43 touchdowns is tied with Tua Tagovailoa from his 2018 season for the most passing touchdowns in a single season at Alabama.

Young and the Crimson Tide still have at least one game left to play this season. On Dec. 31, No. 1 Alabama will face No. 4 Cincinnati at the Cotton Bowl in the College Football Playoff. Regardless of whether or not Alabama advances to the CFP National Championship Game or not, Young will likely break both Tagovailoa's single-season touchdown record as well as Jones' single-season passing yards record. With Jones totaling exactly 4,500 passing yards in 2020, Young needs just 178 yards to pass the mark.

Dating back to 1935, the Heisman Trophy is given annually to the most outstanding player in college football. According to the award's website, "The Heisman Memorial Trophy annually recognizes the outstanding college football player whose performance best exhibits the pursuit of excellence with integrity. The winners of the trophy epitomize great ability combined with diligence, perseverance, and hard work."

The award is named in honor of John Heisman, who played center, tackle, guard and end at Brown University in 1887-88 and then the University of Pennsylvania from 1889-91. After graduating with his law degree, Heisman coached college football until his retirement in 1927. He passed away in 1936 at the age of 66, just one year after the first Heisman Trophy had been awarded to Chicago halfback Jay Berwanger.

Despite not having a player win the award prior to 2009, Alabama football now boasts more Heisman Trophy winners than any other program in the Southeastern Conference. Only four schools in the nation have won the award more times, with Ohio State, Oklahoma and Notre Dame each boasting seven winners and USC with six.

Alabama Heisman Trophy Winners

2009: Mark Ingram, RB

2015: Derrick Henry, RB

2020: DeVonta Smith, WR

2021: Bryce Young, QB

This story will be updated with quotes from Young's Heisman Trophy acceptance speech.