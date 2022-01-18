Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young Wins Manning Award

Alabama won a final individual award for the 2021 college football season on Tuesday morning, when Bryce Young was named the recipient of the Manning Award as the top quarterback in the nation.

He's the second straight Crimson Tide quarterback to win the honor, following Mac Jones in 2020.

Jones was the first Alabama player to win the Manning, while Young became the first Crimson Tide quarterback to win the Heisman Trophy.

“Congratulations to Bryce Young on being selected as the winner of the 18th annual Manning Award,” Archie Manning said in a release. “It’s quite a challenge to replace an All-American quarterback on a national championship team; and Bryce answered that challenge with a tremendous season. Nearly 5,000 passing yards, almost 50 touchdowns, the SEC Offensive Player of the Year and the Heisman Trophy. Not to mention leading Alabama back to the national championship game.

"I’m not sure what he can do for an encore but we sure are excited to have him back in college football next year.

The Manning Award is the only quarterback award that takes into consideration the candidates’ bowl and playoff performances in its balloting. The award is presented by the Sugar Bowl, and voted on by a panel of local and national media, as well as each of the Mannings.

Young set the Alabama single-season marks for passing yards (4,872) and passing touchdowns (47) and was the recipient of the Heisman Trophy as well as being named college football’s Player of the Year by the Associated Press and The Sporting News.

He also collected the Maxwell Award as college football’s top player while being named First Team All-America by the Associated Press, the Football Writers Association of America and The Sporting News.

Other finalists for this year’s Manning Award were: Brennan Armstrong (Virginia), Matt Corral (Ole Miss), Sam Hartman (Wake Forest), Kenny Pickett (Pittsburgh), Desmond Ridder (Cincinnati), Will Rogers (Mississippi State), Carson Strong (Nevada), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State) and Bailey Zappe (Western Kentucky).

Manning Award Winners

2021 Bryce Young, Alabama

2020 Mac Jones, Alabama

2019 Joe Burrow, LSU

2018 Kyler Murray, Oklahoma

2017 Baker Mayfield, Oklahoma

2016 Deshaun Watson, Clemson

2015 Deshaun Watson, Clemson

2014 Marcus Mariota, Oregon

2013 Jameis Winston, Florida State

2012 Johnny Manziel, Texas A&M

2011 Robert Griffin III, Baylor

2010 Cam Newton, Auburn

2009 Colt McCoy, Texas

2008 Tim Tebow, Florida

2007 Matt Ryan, Boston College

2006 JaMarcus Russell, LSU

2005 Vince Young, Texas

2004 Matt Leinart, USC