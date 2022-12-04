Alabama Ranked No. 5 in Final Regular Season AP and Coaches Poll

Alabama will know its postseason fate when the College Football Playoff committee reveals its rankings shortly after 11 a.m., but the national polls may give a glance at where the Crimson Tide could end up.

In the final AP poll of the regular season, Alabama came in at No. 5 behind Georgia, Michigan, TCU and Ohio State. The Crimson Tide was also fifth in the Coaches Poll, but Ohio State jumped up to No. 3 over TCU. However, these rankings have no bearing on the CFP.

Alabama is the highest-ranked two-loss teams and has wins over two other ranked teams (No. 21 Texas and No. 24 Mississippi State.)

The Crimson Tide moved up just one spot after USC and TCU lost over the weekend.

AP Poll Week 15

(ranking, team, first-place votes, total points record)

1. Georgia (62), 1574, 13-0

2. Michigan (1), 1513, 13-0

3. TCU, 1430, 12-1

4. Ohio State, 1398, 11-1

5. Alabama, 1285, 10-2

6. Tennessee, 1233, 10-2

7. Utah, 1110, 10-3

8. USC, 1068, 11-2

9. Penn State, 1063, 10-2

10. Clemson, 1042, 11-2

11. Kansas State, 1032, 10-3

12. Washington, 933, 10-2

13. Florida State, 708, 9-3

14. Tulane, 681, 11-2

15. Oregon, 670, 9-3

16. LSU, 660, 9-4

17. Oregon State, 644, 9-3

18. UCLA, 570, 9-3

19. Notre Dame, 394, 8-4

20. South Carolina, 382, 8-4

21. Texas, 305, 8-4

22. UTSA, 227, 11-2

23. Troy, 158, 11-2

24. Mississippi State, 119, 8-4

25. North Carolina State, 59, 8-4

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina 39, UCF 36, Cincinnati 32, Ole Miss 27, Fresno State 25, Purdue 17, South Alabama 17, Illinois 11, Boise State 6, Pittsburgh 4, Minnesota 2, James Madison 1

Coaches Poll Week 15

(ranking, team, first-place votes, total points record)

1. Georgia (59), 1523, 13-0

2. Michigan (2), 1466, 13-0

3. Ohio State, 1359, 11-1

4. TCU, 1353, 12-1

5. Alabama, 1282, 10-2

6. Tennessee, 1116, 10-2

7. Penn State, 1074, 10-2

8. USC, 1054, 11-2

9. Kansas State, 1050, 10-3

10. Utah, 1044, 10-3

11. Clemson, 1003, 11-2

12. Washington, 864, 10-2

13. Florida State, 741, 9-3

14. Oregon, 661, 9-3

15. LSU, 635, 9-4

16. Oregon State, 629, 9-3

17. Tulane, 591, 11-2

18. UCLA, 541, 9-3

19. South Carolina, 354, 8-4

20. Notre Dame, 323, 8-4

21. Texas, 300, 8-4

22. UTSA, 206, 11-2

23. Mississippi State, 139, 8-4

24. Troy, 132, 11-2

25. North Carolina, 95, 9-4

Schools dropped out:

No. 23 Central Florida.

Others receiving votes:

NC State 60; Mississippi 44; Central Florida 43; Fresno State 37; Pittsburgh 28; Air Force 17; South Alabama 14; Purdue 12; Cincinnati 10; Minnesota 7; Duke 6; Coastal Carolina 5; Illinois 4; Boise State 3.

Get your Crimson Tide basketball tickets from SI Tickets HERE