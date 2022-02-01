Alabama RB Camar Wheaton Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The former SI99 recruit has yet to play a snap for the Crimson Tide after missing his first season with a knee injury.

Alabama’s loaded backfield is about to get a little less crowded. Former five-star recruit Camar Wheaton placed his name in the NCAA transfer portal Tuesday, likely putting an end to his time with the Crimson Tide before ever playing a snap.

Wheaton came to Alabama as the No. 9 player in Sports Illustrated’s SI99 for the class of 2020. The Garland, Texas native ran for 3,731 yards and 48 touchdowns during his high school career with Lakeview Centennial High School. He signed with the Crimson Tide after considering Oklahoma, Florida, Georgia, Baylor and Colorado.

After joining the team last summer, Wheaton did not receive any playing time as he missed the entirety of his freshman year with a knee injury. When asked about the five-star back in November, Nick Saban said Wheaton was still rehabbing, stating “He’s got a ways to go.”

According to a report from 247Sports, Wheaton had already been removed from Alabama's student directory and is no longer with the team.

Alabama lost starting running back Brian Robinson Jr. this offseason but added to the unit by bringing in Georgia Tech transfer Jahmyr Gibbs as well as incoming freshmen Emmanual Henderson and Jamarion Miller. The Crimson Tide also returns a pair of rising juniors in Jace McClellan and Roydell Williams as well as rising redshirt junior Trey Sanders.

Wheaton is Alabama’s 12th scholarship player from last season’s team to enter the transfer portal. Wide receiver Javon Baker (Kentucky), cornerback Marcus Banks (Mississippi State) tight end Jahleel Billingsley (Texas), linebacker Jackson Bratton (UAB), offensive lineman Tommy Brown (Colorado), linebacker Shane Lee (Southern California), linebacker King Mwikuta (Arkansas State), offensive lineman Pierce Quick (Georgia Tech), linebacker Drew Sanders (Arkansas), quarterback Paul Tyson (Arizona State) and wide receiver Xavier Williams (Utah State) all announced their new destinations. Linebacker Jaylen Moody entered the transfer portal but withdrew his name last month, announcing his return to the Crimson Tide for a final season.

In addition to Gibbs, Alabama also brought in LSU cornerback transfer Eli Ricks and Georgia wide receiver transfer Jermaine Burton this offseason.