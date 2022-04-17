Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs' Burst Isn't Hard to Spot

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Nick Saban has a knack for spotting talent. However, when it came to evaluating Jahmyr Gibbs’ elite burst out of the backfield earlier this offseason, the head coach admits it didn’t take much expertise.

“Does it stand out to you?” Saban said. “Fast is fast, right? The guy getting to top speed is obvious.”

The public received its first look at Gibbs during Saturday’s A-Day game. The Georgia Tech transfer didn’t disappoint, running his way to MVP honors while piling up 100 yards and a touchdown on nine carries to go with a 9-yard reception, all against the first-team defense. The majority of Gibbs’ production came on a 75-yard touchdown dash in the third quarter where he was able to put his signature burst on display, shooting through a hole in the middle of the offensive line before turning on the burners down the left sideline.

“Adding him as part of the team has been a huge addition,” quarterback Bryce Young said. “You saw that big run, that explosiveness, really that big-play ability that he brings is something that’s really big. It’s one thing when you get a run and it’s a 5- or 20-yard run, and it’s a whole new thing when it’s a 75-yard run like you saw today, like he’s capable of on almost every play. He’s come in, he’s worked really, he’s fit in really well and to have that explosiveness is huge for us offensively.”

Gibbs’ touchdown marked the lone score allowed by the first-team defense during the scrimmage. The first-team front seven manhandled Alabama’s starting offensive line on the afternoon, sacking Young 10 times while limiting the Heisman Trophy winner to 153 yards and an interception on 14 of 29 passing. It also held five-star running back Trey Sanders to just 14 yards on four carries. However, when it came to chasing down Gibbs, Crimson Tide defenders found corralling the speedy back a bit more difficult.

“As far as playing against him on defense, he’s quick, elusive,” linebacker Henry To’o To’o said. “Being able to get in and out of cuts, he knows when to run the ball, when to put his head down and when to make a move. And you got to see it with that long touchdown that he had. He’s definitely gonna be a huge part of our offense, and it’s up to him to just keep his head down, work hard because he’ll be a great player.”

Gibbs led Georgia Tech with 746 yards and four touchdowns on 143 carries last season. The 5-foot-11, 200-pound back also finished as the Yellow Jackets’ second-leading receiver pulling in 36 receptions for 470 yards and a pair of scores through the air. According to Pro Football Focus, Gibbs recorded a 91.5 receiving grade, the second-highest among any running back in the nation.

“I think he gives us something at the running back position because he’s really good at pressing the holes, but he has a great burst to get to top speed quickly in setting up blocks,” Saban said. “Very good running back, very good receiver, a good third-down back. Very good addition.”

While Gibbs stood out during Saturday’s scrimmage, Alabama should have one of the nation’s deepest backfields next season, featuring six backs who all ranked in the top 100 players in their respective recruiting classes.

With Gibbs and Sanders running with the Crimson Team (first-team offense/second-team defense ), early enrollee Jamarion Miller led the White Team (first-team defense/second-team offense) with 44 yards on 15 carries. Alabama will also bring in fellow four-star freshman Emmanual Henderson, the No. 23 player in this year’s SI99, over the summer. By the time fall camp rolls around, the Crimson Tide will welcome back Jase McClellan and Roydell Williams as the pair of junior backs should be fully recovered from season-ending knee injuries.

“I kind of like where we’re at at that position,” Saban said Saturday.

Of course, it doesn’t take an expert to see that either.