Alabama RB Keilan Robinson Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

The rising junior sat out the 2020 season after having a solid freshman year in 2019

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After opting out of the 2020 season, Alabama running back Keilan Robinson has entered the NCAA transfer portal.

The news was first reported by Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Robinson played in eight games as a freshman in 2019, where he compiled 254 yards and two touchdowns on 34 carries. While he opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Robinson returned to the Crimson Tide for spring practices this season. However, he only rushed for five yards on one carry in the 2021 A-Day Game back in April.

Robinson is currently a rising junior and will have immediate eligibility should he decide to transfer to another program.

Despite losing running back Najee Harris to the NFL Draft, Alabama is poised to have a crowded running back room this fall. Along with fifth-year returned Brian Robinson Jr., the Crimson Tide stable is full of young running backs. Sophomores Jace McClellan and Roydell Williams impressed last fall as well as during spring practices, and fellow sophomore Kyle Edwards is also slated to return.

There's also top running back recruit Camar Wheaton as well as redshirt-sophomore Trey Sanders, who missed the 2019 season due to a foot injury suffered in preseason camp and then the 2020 season due to a car accident during the Crimson Tide's bye week.

Here is what Alabama head coach Nick Saban had to say about Keilan Robinson this past spring:

“He is doing great,” Saban said. “He’s got great speed. He’s gotten bigger and stronger. He’s really playing fast. He’s playing really well on special teams. He is a potential kickoff returner for us. He did it before when he was a freshman, so that is certainly a role. He has made really great progress as a running back.”