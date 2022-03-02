Alabama Receivers Discuss Possibility of Reunion with Mac Jones in New England

Tua Tagovailoa has Jaylen Waddle in Miami while Jalen Hurts is delivering passes to DeVonta Smith in Philadelphia. Could Mac Jones be the latest former Alabama quarterback to be reunited with one of his favorite targets at the next level?

Wednesday, two of Jones’ past receivers said they wouldn’t mind linking back up with him in New England next season as John Metchie III and Slade Bolden both revealed they have already met with the Patriots while at this week's NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis.

"Playing with Mac would be cool,” Bolden told reporters. “It would be an easy transition for sure.”

The NFL saw a few successful reunions last season. After pairing up with former Alabama passers, both of the Crimson Tide’s rookie receivers had breakout campaigns. Waddle led the Dolphins with 104 catches for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns while Smith posted a team-high 64 receptions for 916 yards and five touchdowns for the Eagles. Meanwhile, Ja’Marr Chase earned NFL Rookie of the Year honors, recording 81 receptions for 1,455 yards and 13 touchdowns after joining up with former LSU teammate Joe Burrow with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Metchie believes he and Jones could have a similar connection if he is selected by the Patriots in next month’s NFL Draft.

“It’s definitely something I’ve heard, especially seeing the trend of teams liking to unite quarterbacks and receivers or just former teammates together,” Metchie told reporters. “I feel like Mac-10 and I would be special for sure.”

With Jones as his quarterback in 2020, Metchie hauled in 55 receptions for 916 yards and six touchdowns while serving as the Crimson Tide’s second-leading receiver behind the Heisman Trophy winner, Smith. That season, Bolden tallied 24 receptions for 270 yards, including a touchdown from Jones in the national championship win over Ohio State.

During his time with the Crimson Tide, Jones spoke highly of both receivers. The Patriots quarterback is especially close with Bolden, previously stating that the receiver was one of his first calls when he needed extra reps after practice at Alabama.

“I’ve got a lot of banked reps with him,” Jones said in 2020. “He’s a guy if I ever need to throw, whether it’s at 12 at night or 6 in the morning, he’ll be there. So I always appreciate Slade.”

Wednesday, Bolden told reporters that he and Jones met when the quarterback served as a host during his official visit to Alabama in his recruitment. The two are still close today with Jones recently providing Bolden with a few pointers about how to put together a successful showing in front of scouts this week.

“I FaceTimed him about three weeks ago. We were just talking about the whole training process, going into the combine, different things like that,” Bolden told reporters Wednesday. “He kind of calmed me down and said go out there and be yourself, have fun, be confident in yourself. When it comes to interviews, you know what to do. You know how to talk to people. You’re smart enough to understand concepts and coverages. Really, we kind of chopped it up and talked like we always do.”

Jones isn’t the only familiar face Bolden and Metchie would find in New England. The Patriots roster also features recent Alabama players in running back Damien Harris, defensive tackle Christian Barmore and linebacker Anfernee Jennings as well as veteran linebacker Dont’a Hightower, who played for the Crimson Tide from 2008-11.

New England also runs a similar offensive scheme to Alabama as current Crimson Tide offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien worked with the Patriots from 2007-11, calling the offense in his final year.

"The Patriots are really similar to Alabama as far as structure of team with Coach Belichick over there and Coach Saban at Alabama," Metchie told reporters. "I think the structure created by both coaches creates for a winning environment."

Bolden, who models his game after former Patriots great Julian Edelman, said he has spoken with O’Brien several times about how he used both Edelman and Wes Welker in New England.

“It was basically, kind of how they use me,” Bolden told reporters. “If you need a good third-down play or a good third-down catch, having that guy that’s been able to run an option route, or run a catch-tuck-turn type of passes. That’s the kind of guy that Wes was. Catch the ball in the middle of the field, middle of traffic. That’s kind of how I was used as well.”

New England is looking to provide Jones with more weapons heading into his second season and could be in a position to draft a receiver or two next month.

Metchie is viewed as a likely Day 2 selection and was tabbed to go No. 54 overall to the Patriots in Dane Brugler’s two-round mock draft last month. Bolden is projected to be a late-round pick or possibly an undrafted free agent. Both scenarios could see the Patriots take a chance on him.

This year’s NFL Draft will take place in Las Vegas from April 28-30.