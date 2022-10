Alabama Reclaims No. 1 Ranking After Georgia Struggles at Missouri

After three weeks out of the top slot, Alabama is back at No. 1.

Georgia, which moved into the top spot after Alabama had a close call with Texas in early September, struggled past Missouri, 26-22, on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Alabama dispatched Arkansas in Fayetteville to reclaim its top ranking in the polls.

AP Top 25

Coaches Poll

Rank, Team, Record, Points, First, Last Week

Alabama 5-0 1568 34 2 Georgia 5-0 1545 23 1 Ohio State 5-0 1492 7 3 Michigan 5-0 1374 0 4 Clemson 5-0 1352 0 5 Southern California 5-0 1247 0 6 Oklahoma State 4-0 1225 0 7 Tennessee 4-0 1142 0 9 Ole Miss 5-0 1082 0 11 Penn State 5-0 990 0 12 Utah 4-1 919 0 13 Oregon 4-1 823 0 15 Kentucky 4-1 811 0 8 NC State 4-1 732 0 10 Wake Forest 4-1 668 0 21 Brigham Young 4-1 594 0 20 Kansas 5-0 433 0 NR Texas Christian 4-0 425 0 NR UCLA 5-0 421 0 NR Kansas State 4-1 324 0 NR Syracuse 5-0 306 0 25 Baylor 3-2 230 0 14 Mississippi State 4-1 194 0 NR Washington 4-1 161 0 18 Arkansas 3-2 141 0 19

Dropped out:No. 16 Oklahoma; No. 17 Texas A&M; No. 22 Florida State; No. 23 Minnesota; No. 24 Pittsburgh

Also receiving votes: Cincinnati 140; Louisiana State 89; Florida State 74; Florida 41; Washington State 38; Maryland 37; James Madison 30; Minnesota 23; Texas 22; Texas A&M 20; Air Force 20; Oklahoma 19; Coastal Carolina 11; Purdue 10; North Carolina 9; Tulane 6; Notre Dame 5; Illinois 3; Central Florida 2; Pittsburgh 1; Duke

FWAA-NFF Super 16

Team (Record), Points, First Place, Last Week

Alabama (5-0) 790 15 2 Georgia (5-0) 781 21 1 Ohio State (5-0) 762 16 3 Clemson (5-0) 640 5 Michigan (5-0) 638 4 Oklahoma State (4-0) 521 8 USC (5-0) 519 6 Tennessee (4-0) 424 7 Penn State (5-0) 390 10 Ole Miss (5-0) 381 14 Utah (4-1) 235 12 Oregon (4-1) 216 15 TCU (4-0) 132 N/A UCLA (5-0) 122 N/A Kentucky (4-1) 117 9 Kansas (5-0) 92 N/A

OTHERS RECEIVING VOTES: Wake Forest (75), NC State (58), Kansas State (39), BYU (37), Baylor (18), Mississippi State (15), Washington (13), South Carolina (12), LSU (10), Texas (10), Syracuse (6), Oklahoma (5), Cincinnati (4), Florida State (3), Arkansas (3), Miami, FL (2), Florida (2).