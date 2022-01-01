Skip to main content
January 1, 2022
Alabama Relies on Career Day From Brian Robinson Jr. in Cotton Bowl Victory

The Tuscaloosa native topped 200 yards for first time in his career in Crimson Tide win against Cincinnati in Cotton Bowl.
Author:

ARLINGTON, Texas — The Alabama offense you saw on Friday was more like your father’s Crimson Tide. Run, run, and run some more.

As the Alabama fans like to say, it was Joyless Murderball.

But why would a team ditch its usual air attack with a Heisman winner at quarterback who has 4,000-plus yards and 43 touchdowns in favor of a ground game?

You can’t really blame the top-ranked Crimson Tide for using a steady diet of Brian Robinson Jr. and Trey Sanders in the 27-6 victory that sends the Crimson Tide to its ninth national title game in 13 years. The Cincinnati defensive scheme demanded it.

The Bearcats’ 3-4 defense, which consists of linemen with an average weight of 270, going up against a bigger and stronger Alabama offensive line just made sense.

Alabama opened the game with 10 straight run plays, nine by design. Bryce Young’s lone pass on the drive was an 8-yard touchdown toss to Slade Bolden for a quick 7-0 lead.

It was clear from the start the Bearcats couldn’t stop the run. Robinson topped 100 yards five minutes before halftime and was averaging nearly 8 yards per carry. He ended the first half with 134 yards on 17 carries.

Alabama rolled up 172 rushing yards, the most in the first half this season. The previous high was 151 against Southern Miss.

It was also obvious the run game would have to take control because the Bearcats did have an effective game plan to stop Young. The Heisman winner was not his effective self against a Bearcat defense that did a nice job of applying pressure and with coverage in the secondary.

Robinson obliged. The fifth-year senior from Tuscaloosa ran for a career-high 204 yards and topped 100-plus yards for the fifth time this season. The Cotton Bowl Offensive Most Valuable Player has 1,275 yards for the season. 

Robinson’s previous career-high was 171 against Ole Miss. He averaged 7.8 yards per carry against Cincinnati.

For his career, Robinson is at 2,636 yards, moving him to 11th on the Alabama all-time list.

Alabama's 302 rushing yards is the most this season and its 46 attempts is the third-most this season. The previous game high was 247 yards against New Mexico State. The highs for attempts are 50 against Ole Miss and 49 against Tennessee.

This story will be updated.

Alabama running back Brian Robinson ran for 204 yards against Cincinnati in the Cotton Bowl in Arlington, Texas on Friday, Dec. 31, 2021.
