Alabama Reportedly Targeting Kentucky O-Line Coach Eric Wolford

Wolford would bring both college and NFL experience to the position, much like Doug Marrone brought in 2021 for the Crimson Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football is reportedly targeting Kentucky offensive line coach Eric Wolford to serve the same position for the Crimson Tide this season.

Doug Marrone served as Alabama's offensive line coach for the 2021 season. The news was first reported by Charlie Potter of BamaOnline.

Wolford was hired in December of 2020 to serve as Kentucky's o-line coach. There, he led the position group to become the finalist for the Joe Moore Award. Prior to last season, Wolford was the o-line coach at South Carolina from 2017-20. He also worked for the Gamecocks at the same position in 2009.

In 2015 and 2016, Wolford worked in the NFL as the San Francisco 49ers assistant o-line coach, giving him experience at both the college and professional levels of football.

Outside of serving as a position coach, Wolford also has head coaching experience. From 2010-14, he was the head coach at Youngstown State. In his first season, Wolford finished with a 3-8 record. Over his final four seasons, he recorded a 28-18 record, which saw the Penguins be ranked in the top 10 three times.

Prior to his time as Youngstown State's head coach, Wolford worked for 15 years as an assistant. He served as offensive line coach at Emporia State in 1996, South Florida from 1997-99, Houston from 200-02, North Texas in 2003, Arizona from 2004-06, Illinois from 2007-08 and South Carolina in 2009.

Wolford began his career at Kansas State — his alma mater — where he served as a graduate assistant. Prior to that, he started for four years at offensive guard under Bill Snyder.