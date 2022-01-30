Skip to main content

Alabama Reportedly Targeting Kentucky O-Line Coach Eric Wolford

Wolford would bring both college and NFL experience to the position, much like Doug Marrone brought in 2021 for the Crimson Tide.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama football is reportedly targeting Kentucky offensive line coach Eric Wolford to serve the same position for the Crimson Tide this season.

Doug Marrone served as Alabama's offensive line coach for the 2021 season. The news was first reported by Charlie Potter of BamaOnline.

Wolford was hired in December of 2020 to serve as Kentucky's o-line coach. There, he led the position group to become the finalist for the Joe Moore Award. Prior to last season, Wolford was the o-line coach at South Carolina from 2017-20. He also worked for the Gamecocks at the same position in 2009.

In 2015 and 2016, Wolford worked in the NFL as the San Francisco 49ers assistant o-line coach, giving him experience at both the college and professional levels of football.

Read More

Outside of serving as a position coach, Wolford also has head coaching experience. From 2010-14, he was the head coach at Youngstown State. In his first season, Wolford finished with a 3-8 record. Over his final four seasons, he recorded a 28-18 record, which saw the Penguins be ranked in the top 10 three times.

Prior to his time as Youngstown State's head coach, Wolford worked for 15 years as an assistant. He served as offensive line coach at Emporia State in 1996, South Florida from 1997-99, Houston from 200-02, North Texas in 2003, Arizona from 2004-06, Illinois from 2007-08 and South Carolina in 2009.

Wolford began his career at Kansas State — his alma mater — where he served as a graduate assistant. Prior to that, he started for four years at offensive guard under Bill Snyder.

Eric Wolford, Kentucky Offensive Line Coach
All Things Bama

Alabama Reportedly Targeting Kentucky O-Line Coach Eric Wolford

3 minutes ago
NCAA Football Field Logo
All Things Bama

5 Things That Got Our Attention This Weekend

1 hour ago
Alabama vs. Auburn
All Things Bama

How to Watch: Alabama Basketball at No. 1 Auburn

2 hours ago
012922_MBB_QuinerlyJah_Baylor_2180
All Things Bama

This Week with the Crimson Tide: January 31-February 6, 2022

3 hours ago
SEC Logo
All Things Bama

2021-22 SEC Men's Basketball Power Rankings: Week 13

5 hours ago
Class of 2023 edge rusher Keon Keeley.
Recruiting

Five-Star Notre Dame Commit Keon Keeley Impressed By First Visit to Alabama

6 hours ago
Crimson Tikes: Elephant Stomp
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Happy Accident

10 hours ago
012922_MBB_RojasJa_Baylor_6396
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: January 30, 2022

17 hours ago