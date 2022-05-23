Alabama RHP Dylan Ray Named to Freshman All-SEC Team

The Crimson Tide's freshman closer was the lone representative of Alabama baseball named to an All-SEC team.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama pitcher Dylan Ray has been named to the Freshman All-SEC Team, the conference announced on Monday afternoon.

Ray has developed a role as the Crimson Tide's closer in his first season with the team. In total, he has appeared in 15 games, totaling 27.1 innings of work. In those 15 games, he has struck out 43 batters while having walked just 14, limiting opposing batters to a .208 batting average.

Ray also leads all Alabama pitchers with six saves on the season, tying for sixth-most in the SEC.

Ray was the only Alabama player represented on any of the 2022 SEC Baseball Awards' teams. Additionally, no Crimson Tide players were named recipients of any individual honors.

Here is the full list of 2022 SEC Baseball Awards recipients:

2022 SEC Baseball Awards

Co-Player of the Year: Dylan Crews, LSU

Co-Player of the Year: Sonny DiChiara, Auburn

Pitcher of the Year: Chase Dollander, Tennessee

Freshman of the Year: Drew Beam, Tennessee

Scholar-Athlete of the Year: Ben Anderson, Georgia

Coach of the Year: Tony Vitello, Tennessee

First Team All-SEC

C: BT Riopelle, Florida

1B: Sonny DiChiara, Auburn

2B: RJ Yeager, Mississippi State

3B: Trey Lipscomb, Tennessee

SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss

OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee

SP: Chase Dollander, Tennessee

SP: Jonathan Cannon, Georgia

RP: Tyler Guilfoil, Kentucky

DH/UT: Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt

Second Team All-SEC

C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

1B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss

2B: Ryan Targac, Texas A&M

3B: Jacob Berry, LSU

SS: Josh Day, Missouri

OF: Wyatt Langford, Florida

OF: Spencer Jones, Vanderbilt

OF: Dylan Rock, Texas A&M

SP: Chase Burns, Tennessee

SP: Drew Beam, Tennessee

RP: Blake Burkhalter, Auburn

DH/UT: Brandt Belk, South Carolina*

DH/UT: Austin Bost, Texas A&M*

Freshman All-SEC Team

Chase Burns, SP, Tennessee

Drew Beam, SP, Tennessee

Brady Tygart, RP, Arkansas

Hunter Elliott, SP, Ole Miss

Hagen Smith, SP, Arkansas

Carter Holton, SP, Vanderbilt

Hunter Hines, INF/OF, Mississippi State

Blake Burke, 1B/OF, Tennessee

Brandon Neely, P, Florida

Devin Futrell, SP, Vanderbilt

Michael Braswell, INF/P, South Carolina

Dylan Ray, RP, Alabama*

Chris Cortez, RP, Texas A&M*

SEC All-Defensive Team

C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State

1B: Tre’ Morgan, LSU

2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas

3B: Blake Rambusch, Auburn

SS: Ryan Ritter, Kentucky

OF: Enrique Bradfield, Jr., Vanderbilt

OF: Dylan Crews, LSU

OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee

P: Connor Noland, Arkansas

*Ties (Ties are not broken)