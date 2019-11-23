Linebacker Terrell Lewis Participates in Alabama Senior Day Ceremony, Tua Tagovailoa Does Not

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. —A total of 18 players were honored at Alabama’s 2019 Senior Day ceremony on Saturday, but not all of them were seniors.

In addition to standout names like Raekwon Davis, Trevon Diggs, Anfernee Jennings, and Matt Womack, redshirt junior Terrell Lewis was also honored. The outside linebacker is expected to declare for the NFL draft after this season.

A notable person who did not participate was Tua Tagovailoa. Despite having season-ending hip surgery in Houston on Monday, the junior quarterback was at Bryant-Denny Stadium for Western Carolina at Alabama.

This senior class entered this season having won one national championship in 2017, two divisional and conference championships in 2016 and 2018. Coming into this season, the class has recorded an overall record of 41-3, adding nine more victories to start this season.

A full list of those honored Saturday includes:

Connor Adams - DB

Shyheim Carter - DB

William Cooper - LB

Raekwon Davis - DL

Trevon Diggs - DB

Mac Hereford - WR

Jalen Jackson - WR

Anfernee Jennings - LB

Sean Kelly - DB

Terrell Lewis - LB

De’Marquis Lockridge - RB

Jared Mayden - DB

Tevita Musika - DL

John Parker - WR

Daniel Powell - TE

Loren Ugheoke - DB

Taylor Wilson - DL

Matt Womack - OL