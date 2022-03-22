Alabama Set to Host Top OL Transfer Target Tyler Steen This Weekend

The Vanderbilt offensive lineman will visit the Crimson Tide as he looks to make his college decision by the end of the month.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The top-rated offensive tackle in the transfer portal will be in Tuscaloosa this weekend as Vanderbilt’s Tyler Steen wraps up his recruiting tour heading into his final season of college.

Steen, who entered his name in the transfer portal on Jan. 11, has started a combined 33 games at both tackle positions for Vanderbilt over the past three seasons. Last year, the 6-foot-5, 315-pound lineman started at left tackle in all 12 of the Commodores games, earning a 59.9 pass-blocking grade and a 68.7 run-blocking mark from Pro Football Focus.

Steen visited Kentucky on Monday and has also made stops to N.C. State and LSU earlier this month. Now, Alabama will have the final say at winning him over before he makes his college decision at the end of the month.

“We’re looking forward to the trip to Alabama,” Tyler’s father Daris told BamaCentral. “You always have to take Alabama as a serious contender because of their tradition of winning and their academics.”

“He’s just looking to see how he fits in. We want to see how he fits in the program and wants to make sure he has a nice relationship with the coaches.”

Alabama already has a strong connection with the Steens thanks to the recruiting efforts of Eric Wolford. The first-year offensive line coach has led the way in the Crimson Tide’s pursuit of the Vanderbilt lineman, remaining in constant contact with him since he put his name in the transfer portal.

“He’s a cool guy, and he’s aggressive,” Daris said. “He has a way of communicating with you every day. It could be a text message, a picture, a saying, some type of graphic. His presence is always felt, and that’s a good thing. I could tell that he’s definitely a closer.”

Alabama is in need of experience at the tackle position after losing both of its starters from last year in Evan Neal and Chris Owens. The Crimson Tide’s primary contenders for the two openings include graduate Kendall Randolph, juniors Javion Cohen and Damieon George Jr. and five-star sophomores J.C. Latham and Tommy Brockermeyer.

Cohen started 14 games at left guard last year, while George started three games at right tackle. Randolph has 13 career starts over his five years at Alabama, but only six of them have come as a true offensive lineman as the Crimson Tide has primarily used him as a blocking tight end.

After starting the past two seasons at left tackle for Vanderbilt, Tyler would be the favorite to serve as Bryce Young’s blind-side protector this year if he chooses Alabama. That would give the Crimson Tide an established veteran at the position while also allowing Cohen to remain at guard, forming a formidable left side of the line.

If Alabama is able to piece together a strong front five, it should have the necessary skill players to build one of the best attacks in college football. Along with returning the reigning Heisman Trophy winner in Young, the Crimson Tide also brought in two top transfers in Georgia receiver Jermaine Burton and Georgia Tech running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

Alabama is once again projected to compete for a national title this season as it pairs arguably the nation’s top defense with its high potential on the other side of the ball. Daris said the ability to be a part of that success is certainly a big selling point for his son.

“Tyler’s always been an extra sore loser,” Daris said with a laugh. “I don’t care what it was, a pickup game of basketball, checkers, cards, who could jump rope the most, he just hated to lose. He wants to be in an environment where everyone is focused on being the best they can possibly be. I’m not saying that wasn’t the case at Vandy, but he’s trying to find a place that has that identity with its players and its coaches.”

This weekend’s visit will be vital for the Steens as Tyler looks to finalize his college decision. The lineman is currently finishing up an internship at Vanderbilt and is set to get his degree in May. From there, he plans on joining his future team right away.

“This is the last run for Tyler in college,” Daris said. “The reason he’s taking so long is that he has to make the right decision. He has to be on the field starting, playing all the time. He has to be able to take advantage of taking some graduate coursework as well. This could end up being a life-changing move.”