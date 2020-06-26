Alabama SI Cover Tournament: 2009 SEC Preview (Nick Saban) vs. Dynasty

It's a 2009 showdown in the Alabama SI Cover Tournament, albeit representing opposite ends of the season.

For its SEC preview, Sports Illustrated put a smiling Nick Saban on the cover, and then Alabama wound up on the front at the end as well by winning the national championship.

Sweet 16

Bear Bryant Regional

Game 46: 2009 SEC Preview (Nick Saban) vs. Dynasty, Can Anyone Stop Alabama?

Excerpt (by Austin Murphy): For the second time in six years the stern-looking coach stood on a stage surrounded by overjoyed athletes, holding a crystal football over his head. As Nick Saban dutifully went down the list of dignitaries he needed to thank, the expression on his face could best be described as a kind of semigrimace. At the pinnacle of his sport after leading Alabama to its first national title in 17 years—a 37-21 victory over a wounded Texas team in the BCS championship game last Thursday night at the Rose Bowl—Saban reminded us that those best equipped to win championships are often the least equipped to celebrate them.

"I guarantee you," said a smiling Terry Saban, as she watched her spouse of 38 years, "he's already thinking about next week."

Did the couple have plans? "He said he'll give me two days," Terry said, "and then he has to meet with some of the players about going out for the [NFL] draft."

Two days? "Two days," she repeated. "And I'll take it."