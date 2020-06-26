Bama Central
Alabama SI Cover Tournament: 2009 SEC Preview (Nick Saban) vs. Dynasty

Christopher Walsh

It's a 2009 showdown in the Alabama SI Cover Tournament, albeit representing opposite ends of the season. 

For its SEC preview, Sports Illustrated put a smiling Nick Saban on the cover, and then Alabama wound up on the front at the end as well by winning the national championship. 

BamaCentral is holding a 48-field single-elimination tournament to determine the best Alabama Sports Illustrated cover.

Vote on Twitter (@BamaCentral) or Facebook (@AlabamaonSI). The voting goes 24 hours for each matchup and the result added to the original post on BamaCentral.

Sweet 16

Bear Bryant Regional

Game 46: 2009 SEC Preview (Nick Saban) vs. Dynasty, Can Anyone Stop Alabama?

2009 SEC Preview (Nick Saban)

Nick Saban, Sports Illustrated SEC Preview, Alabama Rising, July 29, 2009

Story headline: Alabama Rising

Subhead: Nick Saban has the Tide in the title hunt

(There's no excerpt since it's a season preview edition)

Dynasty, Can Anyone Stop Alabama?

Dynasty Sports Illustrated cover, Jan. 18, 2010

Story headline: Staying Power

Subhead: With an earnest coach, a wealth of returning talent, unparalleled recruiting and its chief rival in flux, national champion Alabama is just starting to roll

Excerpt (by Austin Murphy): For the second time in six years the stern-looking coach stood on a stage surrounded by overjoyed athletes, holding a crystal football over his head. As Nick Saban dutifully went down the list of dignitaries he needed to thank, the expression on his face could best be described as a kind of semigrimace. At the pinnacle of his sport after leading Alabama to its first national title in 17 years—a 37-21 victory over a wounded Texas team in the BCS championship game last Thursday night at the Rose Bowl—Saban reminded us that those best equipped to win championships are often the least equipped to celebrate them.

"I guarantee you," said a smiling Terry Saban, as she watched her spouse of 38 years, "he's already thinking about next week."

Did the couple have plans? "He said he'll give me two days," Terry said, "and then he has to meet with some of the players about going out for the [NFL] draft."

Two days? "Two days," she repeated. "And I'll take it."

