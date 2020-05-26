Bama Central
Top Stories
BamaCentral
Talk of the Tide
Recruiting

Alabama SI Cover Tournament: The Promised Land (Kenyan Drake) vs. Bama Rama For Kids (Mark Ingram II)

Christopher Walsh

The Alabama SI Cover Tournament will wrap up the first round with the final three pairings, beginning with one of the most unique magazine covers in Crimson Tide history. 

In August 2010, Mark Ingram Jr. (he now goes by Mark Ingram II) appeared on the cover for SIKids, for the publication's college football preview. 

SI Kids launched in January 1989 as a monthly, which means landing on its cover was even harder than the regular magazine. 

Ingram has the daunting task of facing a national title issue, chronicling the Alabama-Clemson showdown to crown the champions of the 2015 season. 

BamaCentral is holding a 48-field single-elimination tournament to determine the best Alabama Sports Illustrated cover.

Vote on Twitter (@BamaCentral) or Facebook (@AlabamaonSI). The voting goes 24 hours for each matchup and the result added to the original post on BamaCentral.

First round

All Things Bama Regional

Game 15: The Promised Land (Kenyan Drake) vs. Bama Rama For Kids (Mark Ingram II)

Sports Illustrated cover Kenyan Drake, January 18, 2016

Story headline: This One Is Special

Subhead: An audacious onside kick. An electrifying kickoff return. A breakout by an underused tight end. Alabama needed something beyond its usual formula to hold off Clemson, but the end result was familiar: a fifth national title for coach Nick Saban

Excerpt (by Andy Staples): Nick Saban's game face typically ranges from stone to snarl, but the corners of his mouth turned north even as his team remained deadlocked with Clemson in the fourth quarter of Monday's national championship game. Was it relief? Joy? Or a knowing smirk?

At the team's hotel earlier in the day Saban had told Crimson Tide junior kicker Adam Griffith to be prepared to execute the pop kick onside protocol against the Tigers. Saban had noticed on film that when Clemson expected the ball to be booted deep into the corner, the Tigers squeezed to one side of the field. When Clemson lined up that way several times on Monday, Saban knew the pop kick could work—as long as freshman defensive back Marlon Humphrey, the play's target, didn't drop the ball the way he had in the Tide's walk-through practice. Tied at 24, with his defense panting from chasing Clemson sophomore quarterback Deshaun Watson—who was dazzling with 405 yards passing and 73 on the ground—Saban decided Alabama needed to gamble. "He pushed all the chips in," strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran growled later.

Griffith tapped the ball skyward in a perfect arc. Humphrey, with nary a Clemson player in arm's distance, caught it on the 50, unleashing a (brief) grin from Saban. "He told us we're not allowed to smile during games," special teams coordinator Bobby Williams cracked. Two plays later senior quarterback Jake Coker hit junior tight end O.J. Howard down the left sideline for a 51-yard touchdown. The Tide had wrested the momentum away from a worthy opponent, and Alabama gutted out a 45-40 win to claim its fourth national title in seven seasons. Saban, who also won the 2003 title at LSU, moved one behind Bear Bryant, who won six championships. Saban brushed off questions about one day surpassing the Tide icon, but he couldn't hide his pride in a team that was written off in September but rose to win a title anyway, using a mix of new and old schemes and an attitude that has produced champions for as long as games have had scoreboards.

Sports Illustrated for Kids cover Mark Ingram Jr., August 2010

Story headline: Bama-Rama

Subhead: Alabama's Mark Ingram is on a Roll!

No excerpt, but instead offer this Sports Illustrated video from 2009 Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram Jr. talking about his relationship with Nick Saban, wanting to suit up for Alabama's battle with Michigan and where his Heisman Trophy is now, with Dan Patrick.

Comments

BamaCentral

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Alabama Track and Field's Cruz, Serrano Named to SEC's Community Service Team

Both athletes were named to the team on Tuesday afternoon in an announcement by the SEC

Joey Blackwell

'Roller Coaster': Alabama Baseball's Owen Diodati Reflects on his Freshman Season

Diodati recalled his opening weekend and opportunities as a freshman outfielder in an exclusive interview with BamaCentral

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tikes: Eyewitness

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Anthony Sisco

Postcard From The Eternal Construction Zone Known as Tuscaloosa

Road work, building projects and construction continue in Tuscaloosa, with no end in sight

Christopher Walsh

Prielipp, Auerbach Earn All-American Honors from Collegiate Baseball News

Freshman pitcher Connor Prielipp and senior catcher Brett Auerbach were named first-team and second-team All-Americans respectively by Collegiate Baseball News

Joey Blackwell

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 26, 2020

Your daily briefing on what's going on with Alabama athletics

Christopher Walsh

Landon Collins Is A Fantasy Stud In Leagues Including Individual Defensive Players

Being a tackling machine has made former Alabama safety Landon Collins an extremely popular player in some fantasy football leagues

Christopher Walsh

Daily Dose of Crimson Tide: Don Whitmire

Need your fix of Alabama sports? BamaCentral has you covered on Memorial Day with Don Whitmire

Christopher Walsh

This Week With the Crimson Tide Begins With A Somber MemorIal Day

The latest number of confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths, in Tuscaloosa, Alabama, the U.S. and the world, on a national day of remembrance

Christopher Walsh

Crimson Tikes: Memorial Day 2020

A different way at looking at all things Alabama athletics through the eyes of Anthony Sisco

Christopher Walsh