The Alabama SI Cover Tournament will wrap up the first round with the final three pairings, beginning with one of the most unique magazine covers in Crimson Tide history.

In August 2010, Mark Ingram Jr. (he now goes by Mark Ingram II) appeared on the cover for SIKids, for the publication's college football preview.

SI Kids launched in January 1989 as a monthly, which means landing on its cover was even harder than the regular magazine.

Ingram has the daunting task of facing a national title issue, chronicling the Alabama-Clemson showdown to crown the champions of the 2015 season.

First round

All Things Bama Regional

Game 15: The Promised Land (Kenyan Drake) vs. Bama Rama For Kids (Mark Ingram II)

Story headline: This One Is Special

Subhead: An audacious onside kick. An electrifying kickoff return. A breakout by an underused tight end. Alabama needed something beyond its usual formula to hold off Clemson, but the end result was familiar: a fifth national title for coach Nick Saban

Excerpt (by Andy Staples): Nick Saban's game face typically ranges from stone to snarl, but the corners of his mouth turned north even as his team remained deadlocked with Clemson in the fourth quarter of Monday's national championship game. Was it relief? Joy? Or a knowing smirk?

At the team's hotel earlier in the day Saban had told Crimson Tide junior kicker Adam Griffith to be prepared to execute the pop kick onside protocol against the Tigers. Saban had noticed on film that when Clemson expected the ball to be booted deep into the corner, the Tigers squeezed to one side of the field. When Clemson lined up that way several times on Monday, Saban knew the pop kick could work—as long as freshman defensive back Marlon Humphrey, the play's target, didn't drop the ball the way he had in the Tide's walk-through practice. Tied at 24, with his defense panting from chasing Clemson sophomore quarterback Deshaun Watson—who was dazzling with 405 yards passing and 73 on the ground—Saban decided Alabama needed to gamble. "He pushed all the chips in," strength and conditioning coach Scott Cochran growled later.

Griffith tapped the ball skyward in a perfect arc. Humphrey, with nary a Clemson player in arm's distance, caught it on the 50, unleashing a (brief) grin from Saban. "He told us we're not allowed to smile during games," special teams coordinator Bobby Williams cracked. Two plays later senior quarterback Jake Coker hit junior tight end O.J. Howard down the left sideline for a 51-yard touchdown. The Tide had wrested the momentum away from a worthy opponent, and Alabama gutted out a 45-40 win to claim its fourth national title in seven seasons. Saban, who also won the 2003 title at LSU, moved one behind Bear Bryant, who won six championships. Saban brushed off questions about one day surpassing the Tide icon, but he couldn't hide his pride in a team that was written off in September but rose to win a title anyway, using a mix of new and old schemes and an attitude that has produced champions for as long as games have had scoreboards.

Story headline: Bama-Rama

Subhead: Alabama's Mark Ingram is on a Roll!

No excerpt, but instead offer this Sports Illustrated video from 2009 Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram Jr. talking about his relationship with Nick Saban, wanting to suit up for Alabama's battle with Michigan and where his Heisman Trophy is now, with Dan Patrick.