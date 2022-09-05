Alabama Soccer Duo Earns SEC Weekly Honors

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama soccer’s Riley Mattingly Parker and Gianna Paul earned weekly honors, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. Parker picked up her second consecutive SEC Offensive Player of the Week nod, while Paul earned her first SEC Freshman of the Week honor.

Both Parker and Paul netted goals in the team’s 3-2 win over No. 6 BYU and helped the Crimson Tide to a 1-1 tie against Utah. Parker recorded the assist on Paul’s game-winning goal against the Cougars.

Riley Mattingly Parker

Scored UA’s first goal against No. 6 BYU to even the score at 1-1

Assisted Paul’s game-winning goal in the team’s upset victory over BYU

Put two-of-three shots on goal against the Cougars

Was a major ball distributor in the team’s tie against Utah

Leads the team this season in goals (4), game-winning goals (2), points (9) and shots on goal (9)

Also earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors for her brace against then-No. 18 Clemson

Gianna Paul