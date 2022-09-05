Alabama Soccer Duo Earns SEC Weekly Honors
Riley Mattingly Parker and Gianna Paul both netted goals in the team’s upset over No. 6 BYU.
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Alabama soccer’s Riley Mattingly Parker and Gianna Paul earned weekly honors, the Southeastern Conference announced Monday. Parker picked up her second consecutive SEC Offensive Player of the Week nod, while Paul earned her first SEC Freshman of the Week honor.
Both Parker and Paul netted goals in the team’s 3-2 win over No. 6 BYU and helped the Crimson Tide to a 1-1 tie against Utah. Parker recorded the assist on Paul’s game-winning goal against the Cougars.
Riley Mattingly Parker
- Scored UA’s first goal against No. 6 BYU to even the score at 1-1
- Assisted Paul’s game-winning goal in the team’s upset victory over BYU
- Put two-of-three shots on goal against the Cougars
- Was a major ball distributor in the team’s tie against Utah
- Leads the team this season in goals (4), game-winning goals (2), points (9) and shots on goal (9)
- Also earned SEC Offensive Player of the Week honors for her brace against then-No. 18 Clemson
Gianna Paul
- Recorded her first collegiate game-winning goal off a through pass from Parker against BYU
- Has scored two goals this season, both against top-20 programs in then-No. 18 Clemson and No. 6 BYU
- Had a pair of shots against both BYU and Utah, putting one on goal against the Cougars and both on frame against the Utes
- Ranks second on the team in goals (2) and is tied for second on the team in points (6)
- Has placed seven-of-10 shots on goal this season