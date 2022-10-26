Skip to main content

Alabama Soccer Aims to Finish Strong at Auburn

The Crimson Tide will play in the Iron Bowl for its regular-season finale, with the SEC Tournament set to be played next week
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. - For Alabama Crimson Tide soccer, there's the short term and long term to think about. 

For the latter, head coach Wes Hart and the team are less than a week away from competing in the SEC Tournament as the top-overall seed, with NCAA Tournament seeding still at stake.

Before that however, the Crimson Tide has one more regular season game and it's against against its biggest rival: Auburn.

As far as the standings go, the game is lopsided: Alabama is first in the SEC West with a perfect 5-0-0 conference record, while Auburn is second-to-last with a 1-3-1 record.

Regardless, it's never easy to play on the road against the Tigers, and the Crimson Tide still respects the longstanding rivalry.

"It's another big game and another opportunity to win a trophy," Ashlynn Serepca said about the rivalry. "I don't intend on the Iron Bowl going anywhere."

Alabama won last season's matchup 1-0 in Tuscaloosa, which was the same result the last time the two met in Auburn during the 2020 season. 

But Hart has made it clear that they are expecting nothing less than an awesome game.

"Auburn's a tough opponent, a very talented team," Hart said. "The results are down a little bit, but we aren't taking them lightly by any means. They're playing for their tournament lives, so there is a lot at stake, and just because we got the number one seed doesn't mean we're content either."

The Crimson Tide aims to do what only two other programs have done: go undefeated in SEC regular season play. 

Alabama will have a chance to become the third team on Thursday against Auburn. The game will kickoff at 7:30 p.m. CT.

