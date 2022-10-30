Alabama Soccer Nearly Sweep SEC Awards

The Alabama Crimson Tide will head into the SEC Tournament with some more individual hardware as the Southeaster Conference announced its postseason award winners.

Coach Wes Hart was named SEC Coach of the Year, leading the team to a 17-1-1 record, including a perfect 10-0 record in SEC play and a 13-match winning streak. Riley Mattingly Parker won Forward of the Year after ending the regular season with a SEC-leading 18 points and typing for the lead in goals with 12 to go with five assists. Parker was also named Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

Felicia Knox, who leads the nation with 15 assists this season, earns Midfielder of the Year honors. Reyna Reyes also earns Defender of the Year, while freshman sensation Gianna Paul earns Freshman of the Year honors.

All the aforementioned players earned either All-SEC First or Second Team selections, and Paul along with Brooke Steere earned spots on the All-SEC Freshman Team.

Here's the full list of award winners for the SEC:

Coach of the Year:

Wes Hart, Alabama

Forward of the Year:

Riley Mattingly Parker, Alabama

Midfielder of the Year:

Felicia Knox, Alabama

Defender of the Year:

Reyna Reyes, Alabama

Goalkeeper of the Year:

Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss

Freshman of the Year:

Gianna Paul, Alabama

Scholar-Athlete of the Year:

Riley Mattingly Parker, Alabama

First Team All-SEC

Forward: Riley Mattingly Parker, Alabama

Forward: Anna Podojil, Arkansas

Forward: Jaida Thomas, Tennessee

Forward: Catherine Barry, South Carolina

Forward: Maile Hayes, Texas A&M

Midfielder: Felicia Knox, Alabama

Midfielder: Abby Boyan, Georgia

Midfielder: Taylor Huff, Tennessee

Midfielder: Raegan Kelley, Vanderbilt

Defender: Reyna Reyes, Alabama

Defender: Jyllissa Harris, South Carolina

Defender: Maya Antoine, Vanderbilt

Defender: Lindsi Jennings, LSU

Goalkeeper: Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss

Second Team All-SEC

Forward: Gianna Paul, Alabama

Forward: Ava Tankersley, Arkansas

Forward: Mo O'Connor, Ole Miss

Forward: Mackenzie George, Tennessee

Midfielder: Riley Tanner, Alabama

Midfielder: Bea Franklin, Arkansas

Midfielder: Wasila Diwura-Soale, LSU

Midfielder: Macey Hodge, Mississippi St.

Midfielder: Mia Pante, Texas A&M

Defender: Sasha Pickard, Alabama

Defender: Ellie Podojil, Arkansas

Defender: Grace Pettet, Missouri

Defender: Ella Shamburger, Vanderbilt

Goalkeeper: Grace Barbara, Arkansas

All-Freshman Team

Gianna Paul, Alabama

Brooke Steere, Alabama

Ella Riley, Arkansas

Makenzie Malham, Arkansas

Gracie Falla, South Carolina

Ída Hermannsdóttir, LSU

Maggie Wadsworth, Mississippi State

Bella Hollenbach, Missouri

Shae O'Rourke, South Carolina

Carolyn Calzada, Texas A&M

Hannah McLaughlin, Vanderbilt