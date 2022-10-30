Alabama Soccer Nearly Sweep SEC Awards
The Alabama Crimson Tide will head into the SEC Tournament with some more individual hardware as the Southeaster Conference announced its postseason award winners.
Coach Wes Hart was named SEC Coach of the Year, leading the team to a 17-1-1 record, including a perfect 10-0 record in SEC play and a 13-match winning streak. Riley Mattingly Parker won Forward of the Year after ending the regular season with a SEC-leading 18 points and typing for the lead in goals with 12 to go with five assists. Parker was also named Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
Felicia Knox, who leads the nation with 15 assists this season, earns Midfielder of the Year honors. Reyna Reyes also earns Defender of the Year, while freshman sensation Gianna Paul earns Freshman of the Year honors.
All the aforementioned players earned either All-SEC First or Second Team selections, and Paul along with Brooke Steere earned spots on the All-SEC Freshman Team.
Here's the full list of award winners for the SEC:
Coach of the Year:
Wes Hart, Alabama
Forward of the Year:
Riley Mattingly Parker, Alabama
Midfielder of the Year:
Felicia Knox, Alabama
Defender of the Year:
Reyna Reyes, Alabama
Goalkeeper of the Year:
Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss
Freshman of the Year:
Gianna Paul, Alabama
Scholar-Athlete of the Year:
Riley Mattingly Parker, Alabama
First Team All-SEC
Forward: Riley Mattingly Parker, Alabama
Forward: Anna Podojil, Arkansas
Forward: Jaida Thomas, Tennessee
Forward: Catherine Barry, South Carolina
Forward: Maile Hayes, Texas A&M
Midfielder: Felicia Knox, Alabama
Midfielder: Abby Boyan, Georgia
Midfielder: Taylor Huff, Tennessee
Midfielder: Raegan Kelley, Vanderbilt
Defender: Reyna Reyes, Alabama
Defender: Jyllissa Harris, South Carolina
Defender: Maya Antoine, Vanderbilt
Defender: Lindsi Jennings, LSU
Goalkeeper: Ashley Orkus, Ole Miss
Second Team All-SEC
Forward: Gianna Paul, Alabama
Forward: Ava Tankersley, Arkansas
Forward: Mo O'Connor, Ole Miss
Forward: Mackenzie George, Tennessee
Midfielder: Riley Tanner, Alabama
Midfielder: Bea Franklin, Arkansas
Midfielder: Wasila Diwura-Soale, LSU
Midfielder: Macey Hodge, Mississippi St.
Midfielder: Mia Pante, Texas A&M
Defender: Sasha Pickard, Alabama
Defender: Ellie Podojil, Arkansas
Defender: Grace Pettet, Missouri
Defender: Ella Shamburger, Vanderbilt
Goalkeeper: Grace Barbara, Arkansas
All-Freshman Team
Gianna Paul, Alabama
Brooke Steere, Alabama
Ella Riley, Arkansas
Makenzie Malham, Arkansas
Gracie Falla, South Carolina
Ída Hermannsdóttir, LSU
Maggie Wadsworth, Mississippi State
Bella Hollenbach, Missouri
Shae O'Rourke, South Carolina
Carolyn Calzada, Texas A&M
Hannah McLaughlin, Vanderbilt