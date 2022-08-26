Skip to main content
Alabama Soccer Shuts Out Southern Miss in Home Opener

Alabama Athletics

Goals from Macy Clem and Aislin Streicek led the Crimson Tide to its 10th straight home win.

The first Alabama athletic event for the 2022-23 school year is in the books, and it was a win for the Crimson Tide. 

Alabama soccer beat Southern Miss 2-0 at the Alabama Soccer Stadium with an early goal from Macy Clem, strong defense throughout and McKinley Crone's second shutout of the season. 

Just like the in season opener, the Crimson Tide got on the board early. Clem headed in a corner kick from Felicia Knox to give the Crimson Tide the 1-0 lead in the fourth minute. 

"Obviously, a good start scoring in the opening minutes, but not our best half of soccer," Alabama coach Wes Hart said in a press release. "Credit to Southern Miss for frustrating us a bit and making it difficult on us."

After the opening goal, the offense really slowed down for the remainder of the half, but Alabama was still able to keep Southern Miss off the board. In the 71st minute, Gessica Skorka intercepted a pass and forwarded it ahead to Kat Rogers. She passed the ball on to Aislin Streicek who sank it in the back of the net for her first career goal.

"I was very pleased with the second half," Hart said. "I thought we played quite well. We had a lot of the ball, a lot of territory and created a lot of chances. I thought our movement, activity and combination play was quite good. We will gladly take the win and move on."

The win marked the 10th straight home win for the Crimson Tide. Alabama improves to 2-1 on the season and will host No. 18 Clemson Sunday at 6 p.m.

