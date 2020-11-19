Alabama Soccer Signs 10 to Class of 2021

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama soccer team signed 10 outstanding student-athletes for its 2021 freshman class, head coach Wes Hart announced on Wednesday. The incoming class includes: Hannah Alexander, Kolbi Coleman, Eva Hoyseth, Emelie Kobler, Leah Kunde, Raigen Powell, Morgan Quillen, Madison Schott, Brooke Steere and Aislin Streicek.

Scouting internationally for the top soccer players across the globe, Alabama dipped into the talent pool in two outside countries and four states, bringing in players from Austria, Canada, California, Michigan, Texas and Virginia.

2020 Alabama soccer Alphabetical roster

Name Pos. Ht. Hometown (Previous School) Club Team

Hannah Alexander GK 5-5 Lake Travis, Texas (Lake Travis HS) Sting Austin

Kolbi Coleman F 5-3 Desoto, Texas (Duncanville HS) Solar SC

Eva Hoyseth GK 5-10 Clifton, Va. (Lake Braddock) Metro United

Emelie Kobler F 5-8 Eugendorf, Salzburg, Austria (Bundesgymnasium) FC Bergheim

Leah Kunde MF 5-6 San Diego, Calif. (Christian HS) Albion SC

Raigen Powell MF/F 5-4 Rowlett, Texas (Rowlett HS) Dallas Sting

Morgan Quillen MF/F 5-6 Southlake, Texas (Carroll Senior HS) Solar SC

Madison Schott D 5-7 Flower Mound, Texas (Flower Mound HS) Solar SC

Brooke Steere F 5-8 Dexter, Mich. (Dexter HS) Michigan Hawks

Aislin Streicek MF/F 5-10 West Vancouver, BC, Canada (Queens) Vancouver Whitecaps

Hannah Alexander

Lake Travis, Texas | Lake Travis HS | Sting Austin ECNL- RL| Goalkeeper

From Hart: Hannah brings great experience and will be a great addition to the team.

Alexander, a 5’5 goalkeeper from Lake Travis, Texas, played her club career at Sting Austin and her high school career at Lake Travis High School. In the 2019 high school season, Alexander recorded 17 shutouts under head coach Trey Young.

Kolbi Coleman

Desoto, Texas | Duncanville HS | Solar SC | Forward

From Hart: Kolbi is an attacker with tremendous pace that will allow us to get behind opponents.

Coleman, a 5’3 forward from Desoto, Texas, brings a diverse athletic resume to the Capstone. While at Carter High School, Coleman earned state champion honors in track and field. She is a three-time national champion in tumbling and trampoline (2012-14) and a two-time national champion in gymnastics. Coleman competed for Solar SC under the watch of club coach Adrian Solca.

Eva Hoyseth

Clifton, Va. | Lake Braddock | Metro United | Goalkeeper

From Hart: Eva is a goal keeper with great size and shot stopping ability.

Hoyseth, a 5’10 goalkeeper from Clifton, Va., spent her high school career under head coach David Wickman and was named varsity MVP during the 2019 season. For her club career, she competed at Metro United under the guidance of Izzy Cotto. Hoyseth also ran cross country and track and field in high school and was a three-time honor roll recipient.

Emelie Kobler

Eugendorf, Salzburg, Austria | Bundesgymnasium Seekirchen | FC Bergheim | Forward

From Hart: Emelie is a goal scoring CMF with International experience.

Kobler, a 5’7 forward from Eugendorf, Salzburg, Austria, spent her club career playing FC Bergheim under head coach Andreas Strasser and for USC Eugendorf under head coach Helmut Niedermuller. During her time at Bundesgymnasium Seekirchen, under head coach Isabella Schweighofer, she was a high school champion (2016-17, 2018-19) that led the team in scoring all four years and was named the team captain. Kolber was also called up to the U19 national team of Austria for several training camps.

Leah Kunde

San Diego, Calif. | Christian HS | Albion SC | Midfield

From Hart: Leah is a strong, powerful winger with great 1v1 ability.

Kunde, a 5’6 midfielder from San Diego, Calif., spent her club career at Albion SC under head coach Andre Schmid. She was recognized as a GA Club Representative (2020-2021). A highly touted track and field athlete and competed in cross country as well. Named to the principal’s honor roll and a member of the California Scholarship Federation all four years.

Raigen Powell

Rowlett, Texas | Rowlett HS | Dallas Sting | Midfield/Forward

From Hart: Raigen is a tenacious attacker with a nose for the goal.

Powell, a 5’4 forward/midfielder from Rowlett, Texas, played her club career at Dallas Sting under head coach Tatu Pecorari. During her time at Solar Chelsea, she was a USYS National Champion (2016), ECNL National Finalist (2017) and led the USSF DA Team in scoring in back-to-back seasons. Under the watch of Jason Fegraeus at Rowlett high school, Powell career earned the Star Local Media Co Female Athlete of the year (2020) and Dallas Metroplex MVP (2020). She was also named the Dallas Morning News 2020 Dallas Offensive Player of the Year, Top Drawer Soccer High School All- American (2019-2020), Top Drawer Soccer Winter All- American (2019-20), and Sports Day Top Dallas Area Goal Scorer. She competed in the Gothia Cup Tournament in Sweden (2017) and Dana Cup in Denmark (2017). Powell has gotten called up for USSF U-14 National Training Camp (2016), U-16 National Training Camp (2017) and US Club Soccer ID2 Training Camp.

Morgan Quillen

Southlake, Texas | Carroll Senior HS | Solar SC | Midfield/Forward

From Hart: Morgan is a versatile defender that is capable of attacking from the back.

Quillen, a 5’6 outside back and attacker from Southlake, Texas, spent her club career playing for Solar SC under head coaches Derek Missimo, Ben Williams and Charles Grado. In her high school career, under head coach Matt Colvin, she was a Texas 6A State Champion (2019), and was All-Academic, First Team All-District honors, as well as a four-year varsity player.

Madison Schott

Flower Mound, Texas | Flower Mound HS | Solar SC | Defender

From Hart: Madi a hard-nosed defender who is tremendous in the air.

Schott, a 5’7 defender from Flower Mound, Texas, played for Charles Grado at Solar SC. During her high school career at Flower Mound, she led the team the team to all-district champions four years straight (2017-20), while earning Second Team All-State, All-Region Team North Texas and All-Stars Texas honors. Schott is a two-time Defender of the Year (2018-20) and earned MVP honors from 2017-18. In addition to soccer, Schott also competed in volleyball, basketball, cross country, track and field and archery.

Brooke Steere

Dexter, Mich. | Dexter HS | Michigan Hawks | Forward

From Hart: Brooke is a blue-collared hardworking forward with a knack for scoring goals.

Steere, a 5’8 forward from Dexter, Mich., spent her club career playing for Michigan Hawks under head coach Michelle Krisinick. During her club career, she was a two-time national runner up, ECNL leading goal scorer (2019, 2020) ECNL national finals best 11, ODP national best 11, USYA regional best 11 and TopDrawerSoccer top 150. She competed in the ODP Region Tournament in November 2017 and ODP National Training Camp in 2018. She was also on the academic honor roll for two years.

Aislin Streicek

West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada | Burnaby Secondary School/ Queen’s University | Vancouver Whitecaps FC/ Mountain United FC | Forward/Midfield

From Hart: Aislin is left footed CMF with good size, soft feet and great vision.

Streicek, a 5’10 attacking plater from West Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, spent her youth playing for Vancouver Whitecaps FC and Mountain United FC under head coach Chris Sargent. During her time, she was on the U15 Canadian National Team, was the British Columbia Premier Cup Champions (2017), and British Columbia Provincial Champions (2017, 2018)