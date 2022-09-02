Alabama Soccer Upsets No. 6 BYU, 3-2

For the second time in as many games, Alabama soccer beat a ranked team. After beating No. 18 Clemson at home Sunday, the Crimson Tide opened its Utah road trip with a 3-2 upset win over No. 6 BYU Thursday evening. The Cougars knocked Alabama out of the NCAA tournament last season with a 4-1 win.

BYU jumped out to a 1-0 lead with an early goal at the 10-minute mark. That lead didn't last long. Alabama quickly answered back with three unanswered goals over the next 12 minutes to build a 3-1 lead.

The two-goal advantage was enough to hold the Crimson Tide through the remainder of the half and game. The Cougars scored with six minutes to go to cut the deficit to one. A late attack by BYU was never enough to get behind the back line of the Alabama defense and McKinley Crone in goal to tie the game.

Riley Parker opened the Alabama scoring with her team-leading fourth goal of the season. Felicia Knox got in the scorebooks on a penalty kick with her first goal of the season to make it 2-1 Alabama. True freshman Gianna Paul continued her hot play with a goal for the second straight game to make it 3-1.

Alabama improves to 4-1 on the season. This was the first of three games for the Crimson Tide in the state of Utah over the next week with a game at Utah on Sunday at 7 p.m. and Tuesday at noon at Utah Valley.

