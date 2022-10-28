Alabama Soccer Wins the Iron Bowl; Finishes Perfect in SEC Play

Alabama Soccer has achieved perfection.

After defeating the Auburn Tigers 1-0 in the season finale of the regular season, Wes Hart and the No. 3 ranked Crimson Tide end SEC regular season play 10-0. It's only the seventh time the feat has been reached since 1995, and Alabama is only third program to accomplish the goal, joining Florida and South Carolina.

"I can't describe how I'm feeling right now," head coach Wes Hart told BamaCentral postgame. "I'm certainly proud of the team and what they were able to accomplish this year. We got tested week in and week out , from the non-conference schedule all the way through the SECs, and each week we passed with flying colors."

There were a lot of shots on goal throughout the game, but neither team could get on the board as both were gutting it out with physical play, which included a yellow card for Auburn's Hannah Waesch and Alabama's Felicia Knox. The Tigers also tried to stretch the defense wide with passes and runs down the sideline leading into crosses into the box.

Alabama was also going without its usual firepower as Riley Mattingly Parker, the team's leader goal scorer, did not dress for the season finale. It was looking like the game was going to end in a 0-0 draw until Riley Tanner headed in a cross from Kat Rogers in the 87th minute to put the Tide up 1-0.

"We knew going into this game that Auburn is very tough defensively," Hart said about the Tiger defense. "They don't open themselves up to a lot, they're pretty safe, keeping numbers back. They don't expose themselves a lot.

"We knew it was going to be difficult to break them down. It was a great opportunity to play a game like this before going into the SEC and NCAA Tournament because we'll see a lot of team that play similarly. For me, it showed we can't be stopped; we've got so many weapons and can score goal and win games in so many different ways."

Alabama fans are always happy with a win, but a lot of people in Tuscaloosa will go to sleep happy knowing Auburn has lost. Not only that, the Tigers needed to win to make the SEC Tournament and have any shot at the NCAA Tournament.

Hart was excited going through all the trophies the Tide have won in recent weeks; the SEC West title, the conference regular season title, and now the Iron Bowl. He had a positive view on the season, but his last comment likely describes the team's current mindset:

"We're ready for post season play."

The SEC Soccer Tournament starts on Sunday, but Alabama being a top-seed means they won't play until Tuesday, where they will face the winner of Texas A&M and Mississippi State. All matches will be played in Pensacola, Florida and broadcasted on SEC Network.