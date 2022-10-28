Skip to main content

Alabama Soccer Wins the Iron Bowl; Finishes Perfect in SEC Play

The Crimson Tide head into the SEC Tournament finishing the regular season on a 13-game winning streak.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Alabama Soccer has achieved perfection.

After defeating the Auburn Tigers 1-0 in the season finale of the regular season, Wes Hart and the No. 3 ranked Crimson Tide end SEC regular season play 10-0. It's only the seventh time the feat has been reached since 1995, and Alabama is only third program to accomplish the goal, joining Florida and South Carolina.

"I can't describe how I'm feeling right now," head coach Wes Hart told BamaCentral postgame. "I'm certainly proud of the team and what they were able to accomplish this year. We got tested week in and week out , from the non-conference schedule all the way through the SECs, and each week we passed with flying colors."

There were a lot of shots on goal throughout the game, but neither team could get on the board as both were gutting it out with physical play, which included a yellow card for Auburn's Hannah Waesch and Alabama's Felicia Knox. The Tigers also tried to stretch the defense wide with passes and runs down the sideline leading into crosses into the box.

Alabama was also going without its usual firepower as Riley Mattingly Parker, the team's leader goal scorer, did not dress for the season finale. It was looking like the game was going to end in a 0-0 draw until Riley Tanner headed in a cross from Kat Rogers in the 87th minute to put the Tide up 1-0.

"We knew going into this game that Auburn is very tough defensively," Hart said about the Tiger defense. "They don't open themselves up to a lot, they're pretty safe, keeping numbers back. They don't expose themselves a lot.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"We knew it was going to be difficult to break them down. It was a great opportunity to play a game like this before going into the SEC and NCAA Tournament because we'll see a lot of team that play similarly. For me, it showed we can't be stopped; we've got so many weapons and can score goal and win games in so many different ways."

Alabama fans are always happy with a win, but a lot of people in Tuscaloosa will go to sleep happy knowing Auburn has lost. Not only that, the Tigers needed to win to make the SEC Tournament and have any shot at the NCAA Tournament.

Hart was excited going through all the trophies the Tide have won in recent weeks; the SEC West title, the conference regular season title, and now the Iron Bowl. He had a positive view on the season, but his last comment likely describes the team's current mindset:

"We're ready for post season play."

The SEC Soccer Tournament starts on Sunday, but Alabama being a top-seed means they won't play until Tuesday, where they will face the winner of Texas A&M and Mississippi State. All matches will be played in Pensacola, Florida and broadcasted on SEC Network.

FgH6VWoXkAIkt7l

FgH6VWoXkAIkt7l
All Things Bama

Soccer Live Updates: No. 3 Alabama at Auburn

By Mason Smith
General view of high school football helmets at Vista Murrieta High School.
ASWA

Week 11 Alabama High School Football Scores

By Christopher Walsh
Alabama gymnastics intrasquad
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Alabama Gymnastics Intrasquad

By Claire Yates
Nate Oats
All Things Bama

Nate Oats Has Clear Expectations For His Team During The Exhibition

By Mason Smith
Bryce Young leads the players out of the tunnel
All Things Bama

5 Statistical Reasons Why 2022 Crimson Tide Could Be Better Than 2021: All Things CW

By Christopher Walsh
Charles Bediako
All Things Bama

Nate Oats: Charles Bediako Out 1-2 Weeks, Nimari Burnett Limited

By Joey Blackwell
Will Anderson Jr. vs. LSU
All Things Bama

Growing Hype for Alabama at LSU Evident In Rising Ticket Prices

By Christopher Walsh
Crimson Tikes: Looks Can Be Deceiving
All Things Bama

Crimson Tikes: Why So Serious?

By Anthony Sisco