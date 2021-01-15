Alabama Softball Announces 2021 Schedule

The Crimson Tide to play a full SEC slate and three top-10 non-conference opponents

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama softball announced its 2021 schedule that includes three home tournaments during the regular season, a trio of non-conference teams that finished last season ranked in the top 10, a full slate of eight SEC series and the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament at Rhoads Stadium.

Information regarding ticketing, attendance, game times and television broadcasts will be announced at a later date.

Game dates and times are subject to change.

2021 ALABAMA SOFTBALL SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS