Alabama Softball Announces 2021 Schedule
The Crimson Tide to play a full SEC slate and three top-10 non-conference opponents
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama softball announced its 2021 schedule that includes three home tournaments during the regular season, a trio of non-conference teams that finished last season ranked in the top 10, a full slate of eight SEC series and the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament at Rhoads Stadium.
Information regarding ticketing, attendance, game times and television broadcasts will be announced at a later date.
Game dates and times are subject to change.
2021 ALABAMA SOFTBALL SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS
- Games against three non-conference teams that finished 2020 ranked in the NFCA top 10
- Texas (Austin, Texas – Feb. 12-14)
- Arizona (Austin, Texas – Feb. 12-14)
- Louisiana (Tuscaloosa, Ala. – April 24-25)
- Home non-conference matchups against a pair of SEC teams
- LSU (Feb. 19-21)
- Mississippi State (March 3)
- Three regular season home tournaments at Rhoads Stadium
- Easton Bama Bash (Feb. 19-21 vs. Gardner-Webb, Liberty and LSU)
- Easton Crimson Classic (Feb. 26-28 vs. Memphis, UNC and Troy)
- Easton T-Town Showdown (March 5-7 vs. Kent State, Northern Iowa and South Alabama)
- Eight SEC series
- March 12-14 at Auburn
- March 19-21 vs. Tennessee
- March 26-28 at Kentucky
- April 1-3 vs. Texas A&M
- April 9-11 at Arkansas
- April 16-18 vs. Florida
- April 30-May 2 at Georgia
- May 7-9 vs. Ole Miss
- Host of the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament (May 12-15)