Alabama Softball Announces 2021 Schedule

The Crimson Tide to play a full SEC slate and three top-10 non-conference opponents
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama softball announced its 2021 schedule that includes three home tournaments during the regular season, a trio of non-conference teams that finished last season ranked in the top 10, a full slate of eight SEC series and the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament at Rhoads Stadium.

Information regarding ticketing, attendance, game times and television broadcasts will be announced at a later date.

Game dates and times are subject to change.

2021 ALABAMA SOFTBALL SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS

  • Games against three non-conference teams that finished 2020 ranked in the NFCA top 10
    • Texas (Austin, Texas – Feb. 12-14)
    • Arizona (Austin, Texas – Feb. 12-14)
    • Louisiana (Tuscaloosa, Ala. – April 24-25)
  • Home non-conference matchups against a pair of SEC teams
    • LSU (Feb. 19-21)
    • Mississippi State (March 3)
  • Three regular season home tournaments at Rhoads Stadium
    • Easton Bama Bash (Feb. 19-21 vs. Gardner-Webb, Liberty and LSU)
    • Easton Crimson Classic (Feb. 26-28 vs. Memphis, UNC and Troy)
    • Easton T-Town Showdown (March 5-7 vs. Kent State, Northern Iowa and South Alabama)
  • Eight SEC series
    • March 12-14 at Auburn
    • March 19-21 vs. Tennessee
    • March 26-28 at Kentucky
    • April 1-3 vs. Texas A&M
    • April 9-11 at Arkansas
    • April 16-18 vs. Florida
    • April 30-May 2 at Georgia
    • May 7-9 vs. Ole Miss
  • Host of the 2021 SEC Softball Tournament (May 12-15)

