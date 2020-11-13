SI.com
Alabama Softball Adds Six During Fall Signing Period

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama softball inked six during the November signing period, a 2021 class that is ranked No. 5 by ExtraInnings Softball with each player in its Top 50 individual rankings.

“We are very excited about this class,” UA head coach Patrick Murphy said. “This is one of the best groups of pure athletes we’ve recruited at Alabama. I really appreciate the hard work of Alyson Habetz, Stephanie VanBrakle Prothro and Brynne Dordel throughout the process. I am anxious to see this group put on the Alabama jersey.”

The six signees are listed alphabetically below:

Aubrey Barnhart

Infield/Catcher – Pleasant View, Tenn. – Goodpasture Christian School

  • 2020 Gatorade Tennessee Player of the Year
  • No. 3 in 2021 ExtraInning Softball class rankings
  • 2019 Tennessee Coaches Association Division II/AA Miss Softball
  • Two-time USA Junior Olympic Cup Champion

Megan Bloodworth 

Infield – Cordele, Ga. – Crisp County High School

  • No. 10 in 2021 ExtraInning Softball class rankings
  • Region 1-AAA Defensive Player of the Year
  • First Team All-State and All-Region
  • High school team set school record for most wins in a season

Dallis Goodnight

Outfield – Dacula, Ga. – Mill Creek High School

  • Top-five player in 2021 class by ExtraInning Softball and FloSoftball
  • Top-ranked 2021 outfielder by FloSoftball
  • PGF All-Tournament in 2019, helping her team to a runner-up finish
  • Two-time Gwinnett County Player of the Year

Kali Heivilin

Utility – Three Rivers, Mich. – Three Rivers High School

  • Top 50 in ExtraInning Softball 2021 class rankings
  • 2019 ExtraInning Softball All-American
  • Three-time First Team All-State
  • Set Michgan single-season home runs and runs scored records

Jenna Lord

Utility – Trussville, Ala. – Hewitt-Trussville High School

  • Top 20 in ExtraInning Softball and Fastpitch News 2021 class rankings
  • 2020 Junior Olympic Cup Champion
  • 2019 7A Offensive Player of the Year (Florida)
  • 2019 7A First Team All-State

Jordan Stephens 

Outfield – Tampa, Fla. – T.R. Robinson High School

  • No. 15 in 2021 ExtraInning Softball class rankings
  • Three-time FACA First Team All-State
  • Three-time FACA First Team All-Academic Softball
  • Top-five Junior Olympic Cup finishes in 2019 and 2020
