Alabama Softball Announces Complete 2022 Schedule

The Crimson Tide's 53-game schedule includes matchups against three teams from the 2021 Women's College World Series.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball announced its complete schedule for the upcoming 2022 season on Wednesday afternoon.

The full 53-game schedule is highlighted by six games against three of the teams that participated in the 2021 Women's College World Series, including Arizona, Florida State and Georgia. There are also 16 games against teams from the 2021 Super Regionals in Virginia Tech, Texas, LSU, Kentucky, Florida and Missouri.

Along with individual games and series, the Crimson Tide is also slated to appear in four regular-season tournaments, including the Mike Candrea Invitational, the Easton Bama Bash, the Mardi Gras Mambo and the Easton Crimson Classic. Both Easton invitationals will be hosted at Rhoads Stadium in Tuscaloosa.

Here is the full press release on the schedule announcement from Alabama Athletics. You can find a full schedule posted at the bottom of this page.

Alabama Softball Announces 2022 Schedule

The slate includes 26 home games at Rhoads Stadium, six games against WCWS teams

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Fans can mark their calendars for the road to Oklahoma City, as Alabama softball has officially announced its 2022 schedule.

Highlights of the schedule include six games against three 2021 Women’s College World Series teams including Arizona, Florida State and Georgia, along with a combined 16 games against 2021 Super Regional teams Virginia Tech, Texas, LSU, Kentucky, Florida and Missouri.

“We are very excited about our nonconference opportunities this year beginning with the first Mike Candrea Invitational in Tucson,” UA head coach Patrick Murphy said. “We have home games with Virginia Tech, Texas and Florida State and we also get to see former Alabama pitcher Krystal Goodman on the coaching staff with Southern Miss when we play them in Hattiesburg.”

Fans can experience the best atmosphere in college softball with 26 regular season home games at Rhoads Stadium, including the Easton Bama Bash, Easton Crimson Classic, a WCWS rematch against Florida State and SEC home series against Kentucky, Georgia, Mississippi State and Missouri.

“We have some lofty goals for ticket sales this spring,” Murphy said. “We want over 3,200 season tickets sold and an average of 3,500 fans per game. Both would set records for softball.”

Alabama will also play in the Sand Mountain Showdown against Jacksonville State at the brand-new Sand Mountain Park and Amphitheater in Albertville, Ala., on March 30. Ticketing details for that event will be announced in the coming months.

Additional information regarding ticketing, game times and television broadcasts will be announced at a later date.

Game dates and times are subject to change.

2022 ALABAMA SOFTBALL SCHEDULE HIGHLIGHTS