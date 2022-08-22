Alabama Softball Announces Eight-Game Fall Schedule

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama softball will gear up for the 2023 season with a series of fall games, including a rescheduled Sand Mountain Showdown in Albertville, Ala., and seven home games at Rhoads Stadium.

#Team27 makes its fall debut with the Sand Mountain Showdown on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. CT against Jacksonville State in Albertville, Ala. The game was originally scheduled last spring but was postponed due to inclement weather. Tickets from the originally scheduled game are valid for the new contest in the fall.

Three days later on Saturday, Oct. 15 the Crimson Tide will host Georgia Tech for a doubleheader at Rhoads Stadium starting at 1:30 p.m. CT. The home slate continues with a doubleheader against Copiah-Lincoln on Sunday, Oct. 23 at 1:30 p.m. CT, a split doubleheader with Wallace State and Birmingham Southern on Saturday, Oct. 29 at 2 p.m. CT and a single game against Emory University on Friday, Nov. 4 at 6 p.m. CT.

Admission for fall games is $5 and tickets will be sold at the gate (cash and credit only). All proceeds from fall softball games benefit the Bama Softball Walk-Off Club, the official booster club for Alabama softball. Fans who have not joined the club will have an opportunity to sign up at the fall games.

ALABAMA SOFTBALL FALL SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Oct. 12 vs. Jacksonville State – Albertville, Ala. (Sand Mountain Showdown) – 6 p.m. CT

Saturday, Oct. 15 vs. Georgia Tech (DH) – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 1:30 p.m. CT

Sunday, Oct. 23 vs. Copiah-Lincoln (DH) – Tuscaloosa, Ala. - 1:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, Oct. 29 – Tuscaloosa, Ala.

Wallace State vs. Birmingham-Southern – 12 p.m. CT



Alabama vs. Wallace State – 2 p.m. CT



Alabama vs. Birmingham-Southern – 4 p.m. CT

Friday, Nov. 4 vs. Emory University – Tuscaloosa, Ala. – 6 p.m. CT

Alabama returns 13 players from last year’s squad, including All-American Montana Fouts and All-SEC honorees Ashley Prange, Ally Shipman and Bailey Dowling. The Tide also welcomes four freshmen and three transfers.