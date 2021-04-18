Crimson Tide Softball Tops Gators; Avoids Sweep

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. –What’s left of the third-ranked University of Alabama softball team had one job Sunday: avoid the sweep. No. 5 Florida had taken the first two games of the key SEC series and even though Patrick Murphy’s team was short-handed, it managed to eke out a 4-2 win and is now 33-7, 12-6 in SEC play.

Murphy said, “It was a great game. It was a matter of grit. We played clean [defense] and they had a couple of mistakes.

“One of the big things was putting the ball in play and putting pressure on them. Our speed causes people to hurry.

“I don’t care how we do it. I just want to win.”

Senior outfielder KB Sides added, “I think our team mindset was more or less… try not to get swept today. Try to do our best every inning. Florida ended up making those errors. We wanted to put the ball in play and it ended up going our way.”

Sides has hit in nine straight games.

“I try not to look at stuff like that,” she said. “My job [in leadoff] is trying to get on base. My first at bat is important because it sets the tone.”

Sides singled in her first at bat Sunday and came around to score on a ground out by Tow.

Pitcher Lexi Kilfoyl, shortstop Claire Jenkins and second baseman Bailey Dowling are all out with injuries.

Defense was key Sunday. Third sacker Maddie Morgan dove to her right to rob a Gator hit in the fourth. Centerfielder Elissa Brown used her speed to run about 30 yards to flag down a liner headed to the right center gap in the fifth. In the sixth, second baseman Savannah Woodard started a big double play that shortstop Taylor Clark completed by firing to first baseman Kaylee Tow.

Junior righty Montana Fouts was fantastic in the circle for the Crimson Tide. She went the entire seven innings and finished with 10 strikeouts and allowed four hits and three walks. Fouts is now 14-3 this season.

“I was really proud of Montana. Kudos to her,” Murphy said. “It takes somebody that’s preparing a lot and watching film. Remembering what she threw Friday to every batter. She’s got the guts and the grit.”

Sides said,” I haven’t seen [Fouts] throw like that in a long time. It was… graceful. She really stuffed it in.”

Sides shined at the plate and got one of the Tide’s four hits. Catcher Bailey Hemphill also had two hits.

The visitors are now 32-6, 12-3 and were charged with three costly errors leading to three unearned Alabama runs. The Gators’ shaky defense cost them a shot at the sweep.

Next up for the Crimson Tide is a home game Wednesday at 6 p.m. CT against Southern Miss. The game will be televised by SEC Network Plus.