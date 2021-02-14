Alabama Softball Bests Louisville in Game 1 of Doubleheader, 5-0

Junior pitcher Montana Fouts improved to 2-0 on the season with a one-hitter

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — No. 8 Alabama softball improved to 3-0 with a 5-0 win over Louisville in Game 1 of its doubleheader Sunday afternoon.

Junior right-handed pitcher Montana Fouts threw a one-hitter, striking out 11 batters and walking just one in seven innings during Alabama's home opener at Rhoads Stadium.

Offensively, the Crimson Tide jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the first.

The initial run came off of a single up the middle by grad-student utility Bailey Hemphill, advancing grad-student left fielder Alexis Mack to second base and driving in senior right fielder K.B. Sides. Two outs later, grad-student third baseman Claire Jenkins singled to right field, sending both Mack and Hemphill across the plate.

After a scoreless second inning, Alabama added an additional run in the bottom of the third with an RBI groundout by Jenkins. Following a double steal that saw senior first baseman Kaylee Tow advancing to second and freshman shortstop Bailey Dowling to third, Jenkins grounded out to the shortstop, scoring Dowling in for the Crimson Tide's fourth run.

In the bottom of the fourth, Alabama added its fifth and final run. After grad-student center fielder Elissa Brown stole second, Sides doubled to left-center field, scoring Brown.

Fouts improved to 2-0 on the season with the win over the Cardinals, while Taylor Roby was saddled with the loss for Louisville.

Overall, Alabama improved to 3-0 on the season, while Louisville was 0-1.

The Crimson Tide will conclude its second game of the doubleheader against the Cardinals on Sunday afternoon.

This story will be updated after the completion of Alabama's second game of the day against Louisville.