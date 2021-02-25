Alabama Softball Continues Early-Season Roll Against UAB

A three-run home run by second baseman Bailey Dowling to center was more than what Sarah Cornell needed to get the win as Alabama softball defeated UAB 7-1 on Wednesday evening.

The pitcher threw five innings, allowing just one run on three hits while earning her first win of the young season. Cornell threw 88 pitches and saw her ERA drop to 2.00.

Dowling's home run came in the first inning after right fielder Jenna Johnson was hit by a pitch while leading off, and first baseman Kaylee Tow drew a two-out walk.

The runs continued a couple of strong trends for this year's team:

Overall, Alabama has scored 22 of its 68 runs this season in the first inning.

The Crimson Tide came into the game hitting 26-for-69 (.377), including 30 of the the 50 RBIs, wit two outs.

Dowling had seen the most at-bats with two outs, going 7-for-12 (.583) with nine RBIs, three doubles and two home runs.

No. 3 Alabama (9-0) plated another two-out run in the second, and rallied for an additional two two runs in the third. An unearned run in the fourth completed the scoring against UAB (4-5).

Johnson later added an RBI-single, while Maddie Morgan and Claire Jenkins brought in runs as well at Rhoads Stadium. Designated player Bailey Hemphill went 2-for-3.

Amy Woodham (0-4) took the loss, giving up four earned runs over two innings.

Alabama improved to 26-0 all-time against UAB, including 14-0 at home.

The Crimson Tide will face Memphis (doubleheader), North Carolina (DH) and Troy while hosting the Easton Crimson Classic this weekend.

This story will be updated