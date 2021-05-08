Alabama Softball Continues to Put up Big Numbers, Wins Ninth Straight

Crimson Tide bangs out 11 runs on 16 hits to take Game 2 against Ole Miss with SEC Tournament coming up next week

Everything just feels right for Alabama softball.

The Crimson Tide is riding a nine-game win streak, the latest on Friday with a 11-7 thrashing of Ole Miss at Rhoads Stadium. Alabama is averaging nearly seven runs per game during the streak with one more regular-season game left with Ole Miss on Saturday.

The SEC Softball Tournament starts Wednesday, and the Crimson Tide’s offense is peaking at just the right time. Even better, the Crimson Tide is hosting the tournament.

“At the end of the year everybody is feeling pretty good about their swing,” Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said. “We are swinging at pretty good pitches and we did a good job of taking balls. We have finally settled on a lineup, and that’s a good thing, too.”

Alabama cranked out 16 hits in the win against the Rebels.

The pitching hadn’t been too shabby either entering Friday’s matchup. Alabama’s rotation of Montana Fouts and Krystal Goodman had allowed just two runs over the last eight games. Goodman had a tough Friday night and was tagged with seven runs on eight hits, but still got the win.

Lexi Kilfoyl (11-3, 156 ERA) hasn’t pitched since April 10.

“Lexi threw 65 pitches today, so she is very close,” Murphy said. “Hopefully, we will see her in the SEC Tournament next week.

It’s been a somewhat frustrating time for Bailey Hemphill, who set the school record with 25 home runs last season. She’s batting over .400 with 40 RBIs, but is still not getting many pitches to hit this late in the spring. The Alabama catcher been walked 39 times, including once Friday. She also had two hits with an RBI.

Hemphill is two homers shy of tying the school mark for career home runs. She’s been sitting on 58 for eight games, and already has the school mark for career walks.

Kaylee Tow is not frustrated at all. The Crimson Tide first baseman is flourishing. Tow had three hits Friday and has nine total in her last four games. Other stars Friday were Jenna Johnson with two hits and two RBIs, KB Sides and Alexis Mack, each with two hits and an RBI.