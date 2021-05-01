Alabama Softball Dominates Georgia 13-3

The Alabama softball offense came out in attack mode on Saturday afternoon. Before Georgia could even send one batter to the plate, Alabama's entire starting lineup had gotten at-bats and put four runs on the board.

The Crimson Tide sent at least seven batters to the plate in the first four innings of the game, and No. 4 Alabama run-ruled No. 21 Georgia 13-3 in five innings. The 13 runs are tied for the second most runs scored in a game for the Crimson Tide this season.

Led by Bailey Hemphill, nine different players combined for 13 total hits for Alabama which ties the team's second highest hit total in a conference game. The Alabama catcher had a perfect day at the plate, reaching base five times with three hits and two walks.

Maddie Morgan added five RBIs, highlighted by a bases clearing double in the third to put Alabama up 12-1. KB Sides reached base four times with two hits, two walks and scored three times. Savannah Woodard brought in three runs for the Crimson Tide, and in her first start as the designated player since returning from injury, Jenna Johnson had a two-RBI single.

After Alabama plated four runs in the first, Georgia responded with one run in the bottom of the inning. It would be the last run Alabama starter Krystal Goodman allowed until a two-run home run in the bottom of the fifth when the game was already out of reach for the Bulldogs.

With the win, Alabama clinches the series and improves to 38-7 (14-6 SEC) and moves into third place in the SEC standings.

This was Alabama's first run-rule victory in conference play since the 14-6 win over Texas A&M on April 3, and now the Crimson Tide will be going for the first SEC sweep since that A&M series as the Georgia matchups conclude on Sunday at 2 p.m.

