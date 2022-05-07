Skip to main content

Alabama Softball Drops Extra-Inning Opener to Missouri

The Crimson Tide lost for the fourth time in its last five games.

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — An unfortunate bounce in the first inning foreshadowed what type of game was to come for the Crimson Tide.

Missouri's home run leader Kimberly Wert stepped to the plate with a runner on and hit a hard line drive right at Savannah Woodard in straightaway centerfield. The ball crashed into Woodard's glove, she crashed into the wall and the ball popped over the fence for a two-run home run.

Ashley Prange answered with a home run of her own to lead off the bottom of the frame that cut the deficit to one, but it would it be the only Alabama run and hit until Bailey Dowling also hit a home run in the bottom of the fourth to tie the game. 

Despite a 14-strikeout effort from starter Montana Fouts, a bases loaded walk in the eighth inning scored the winning run for Missouri to take game one of the series 3-2. 

"We just didn’t continue innings," said Alabama coach Patrick Murphy. "The most we had up to bat in one inning was five. We just have to have another person get on base. That’s been the story all year long too, it’s very frustrating.”

Scroll to Continue

Read More

With runners on second and third with two outs in the extra inning, Alabama intentionally walked Wert to load the bases prior to the walk to Kendyll Bailey to score the game-winning run. Even though she gave up three runs, it was overall one of Fouts' best performances of the season, and she put her team in a position to win. 

Alabama only had five hits in the game, with two coming from Dowling, but had the winning runner in scoring position in the fifth and seventh innings. Kat Grill led off the seventh with a single and was moved to second on a sacrifice bunt from Megan Bloodworth which gave the Crimson Tide an opportunity to walk it off in regulation. She was stranded there after a popup and line out. 

After Missouri took the lead on the bases loaded walk, the Tigers offered a glimmer of hope for Alabama in the bottom of eighth with a two-out error. But once again, the Crimson Tide couldn't bring the runner in.

"We’ve just got to make better adjustments period," Murphy said. "The first half of the game was way too many popups, easy outs. They opened the door a little bit for us in the eighth. I thought we were going to score in the seventh. They gave us a little bit of a chance in the eighth. We’ve got to take advantage of opportunities when we get them."

Missouri remains one of the hottest teams in the country with its eighth win in a row. Alabama has now dropped four of its last five games and falls to 39-10 (14-8) in the SEC. The Crimson Tide and Tigers will meet again Saturday at 12:30 p.m. on SEC Network+.

Screen Shot 2022-05-06 at 8.37.54 PM
Screen Shot 2022-05-06 at 8.37.41 PM

Garrett McMillan
All Things Bama

Live Updates: Alabama Baseball vs No. 19 LSU

By Joey Blackwell2 hours ago
Montana Fouts
All Things Bama

Live Updates: No. 8 Alabama Softball vs. No. 23 Missouri

By Katie Windham3 hours ago
Keon Ellis
All Things Bama

Where Alabama's NBA Draft Prospects are Ranked

By Katie Windham8 hours ago
2024 WR Micah Hudson
All Things Bama

Five-Star WR Micah Hudson Talks Recent Offer from Alabama

By Tony Tsoukalas10 hours ago
Alabama center Charles Bediako (10) gives high fives to fans in the student section Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Crimson Tide defeated the Gamecocks 90-71.
All Things Bama

Alabama Basketball’s Roster: What’s Next for the Crimson Tide?

By Tony Tsoukalas13 hours ago
Don McNeal
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: May 6, 2022

By Katie Windham21 hours ago
Miles Kitselman
Recruiting

Alabama Adds JuCo Tight End to 2022 Signing Class

By Katie WindhamMay 5, 2022
2024 defensive lineman Champ Thompson
Recruiting

2024 DL Champ Thompson 'Smiling From Ear to Ear' After Receiving Alabama Offer

By Joe PickrenMay 5, 2022