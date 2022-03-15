Alabama Softball Drops in Polls after First Losses of Season
And then there was one.
After the opening weekend of SEC play, Alabama softball is no longer undefeated, and the Oklahoma Sooners are the last unblemished team in college softball and remain No. 1. in all major polls.
Despite losing twice to LSU in Baton Rouge, Alabama stayed in the top five of the polls, as high as No. 3 in the NFCA Coaches Poll. D1 Softball and USA Softball have the Crimson Tide as No. 4, and Softball America ranks Alabama fifth.
This sets up a top-five showdown in Tuscaloosa Wednesday night between No. 3 Alabama (21-2) and No. 2 Florida State (23-1), and a top-10 weekend series between the Crimson Tide and No. 8 Kentucky in the SEC home opener at Rhoads Stadium. Alabama also has another midweek game Tuesday night at 4 p.m. on the road at Southern Miss.
Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Georgia, Missouri, Auburn and LSU join the Crimson Tide and Wildcats as SEC representatives in the top-25. The SEC has more ranked schools than any other conference.
Alabama Softball at LSU
Week 5 NFCA Coaches Poll
(Team, Record, Points)
1. Oklahoma, 20-0, 800 (32 first place votes)
2. Florida State, 23-1, 753
3. Alabama, 21-2, 718
4. UCLA, 22-3, 709
5. Florida, 22-2, 676
6. Virginia Tech, 18-3, 648
7. Washington, 19-5, 596
8. Kentucky, 19-2, 533
9. Arizona, 19-4, 521
Read More
10. Oklahoma State, 16-5, 513
11. Oregon, 19-3, 472
12. Arkansas, 17-4, 440
13. Duke, 21-3, 432
14. Northwestern, 15-4, 336
15. Tennessee, 18-6, 328
16. Georgia, 22-3, 325
17. Clemson, 16-6, 286
18. Missouri, 16-6, 282
19. Auburn, 24-1, 247
20. LSU, 19-7, 226
21. Michigan, 15-6, 218
22. Arizona State, 18-5, 112
23. Louisiana, 15-5, 68
24. UCF, 22-7, 63
25. USF, 22-4, 39