Skip to main content
Alabama Softball Drops in Polls after First Losses of Season

Alabama Softball Drops in Polls after First Losses of Season

The Crimson Tide stays in the top-five with big matchups against top-10 opponents this week.

The Crimson Tide stays in the top-five with big matchups against top-10 opponents this week.

And then there was one. 

After the opening weekend of SEC play, Alabama softball is no longer undefeated, and the Oklahoma Sooners are the last unblemished team in college softball and remain No. 1. in all major polls. 

Despite losing twice to LSU in Baton Rouge, Alabama stayed in the top five of the polls, as high as No. 3 in the NFCA Coaches Poll. D1 Softball and USA Softball have the Crimson Tide as No. 4, and Softball America ranks Alabama fifth. 

This sets up a top-five showdown in Tuscaloosa Wednesday night between No. 3 Alabama (21-2) and No. 2 Florida State (23-1), and a top-10 weekend series between the Crimson Tide and No. 8 Kentucky in the SEC home opener at Rhoads Stadium. Alabama also has another midweek game Tuesday night at 4 p.m. on the road at Southern Miss. 

 Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Georgia, Missouri, Auburn and LSU join the Crimson Tide and Wildcats as SEC representatives in the top-25. The SEC has more ranked schools than any other conference. 

Alabama Softball at LSU

Lexi Kilfoyl at LSU
KG_13024
Jenna Johnson at LSU
KG_13532
KG_47645

Week 5 NFCA Coaches Poll

(Team, Record, Points)

1. Oklahoma, 20-0, 800 (32 first place votes)

2. Florida State, 23-1, 753

3. Alabama, 21-2, 718

4. UCLA, 22-3, 709

5. Florida, 22-2, 676

6. Virginia Tech, 18-3, 648

7. Washington, 19-5, 596

8. Kentucky, 19-2, 533

9. Arizona, 19-4, 521

Scroll to Continue

Read More

10. Oklahoma State, 16-5, 513

11. Oregon, 19-3, 472

12. Arkansas, 17-4, 440

13. Duke, 21-3, 432

14. Northwestern, 15-4, 336

15. Tennessee, 18-6, 328

16. Georgia, 22-3, 325

17. Clemson, 16-6, 286

18. Missouri, 16-6, 282

19. Auburn, 24-1, 247

20. LSU, 19-7, 226

21. Michigan, 15-6, 218

22. Arizona State, 18-5, 112

23. Louisiana, 15-5, 68

24. UCF, 22-7, 63

25. USF, 22-4, 39

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Mo Williams (52) celebrates a three-point basket in the fourth quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Quicken Loans Arena.
All Things Bama

Mo Williams is the BamaCentral Pro Athlete of the Week

By Katie Windham1 hour ago
Montana Fouts at LSU
All Things Bama

The Extra Point: Evaluating Alabama Softball's Opening Weekend in the SEC

By Clay Miller2 hours ago
Alabama tight ends coach Joe Cox
All Things Bama

Why Alabama is Devoting One Coach Solely to Tight Ends

By Tony Tsoukalas4 hours ago
January 12, 2021, Alabama basketball guard John Petty Jr. against Kentucky in Lexington, KY.
All Things Bama

Crimson Tide Roll Call: March 15, 2022

By Joey Blackwell12 hours ago
031022_MBB_ShackelfordJa_DavisonJD_Vandy_RS8852
All Things Bama

How to Watch: Alabama Basketball at the 2022 NCAA Tournament - First Round

By Joey Blackwell23 hours ago
Jaden Shackelford vs Gonzaga
All Things Bama

BamaCentral Three-And-Out: A Quick Glance at Alabama Basketball's Bracket

By Joey Blackwell23 hours ago
Rick Danison
All Things Bama

Alabama Football Adds Rick Danison as Strength and Conditioning Assistant

By Joey BlackwellMar 14, 2022
Bobby Colantonio Jr. holds up his national championship trophy in the weight throw at the 2022 NCAA Indoor Track & Field Championships at Birmingham, Ala.
All Things Bama

Bobby Colantonio Jr. is the BamaCentral Crimson Tide Athlete of the Week

By Joey BlackwellMar 14, 2022