Alabama Softball Drops in Polls after First Losses of Season

And then there was one.

After the opening weekend of SEC play, Alabama softball is no longer undefeated, and the Oklahoma Sooners are the last unblemished team in college softball and remain No. 1. in all major polls.

Despite losing twice to LSU in Baton Rouge, Alabama stayed in the top five of the polls, as high as No. 3 in the NFCA Coaches Poll. D1 Softball and USA Softball have the Crimson Tide as No. 4, and Softball America ranks Alabama fifth.

This sets up a top-five showdown in Tuscaloosa Wednesday night between No. 3 Alabama (21-2) and No. 2 Florida State (23-1), and a top-10 weekend series between the Crimson Tide and No. 8 Kentucky in the SEC home opener at Rhoads Stadium. Alabama also has another midweek game Tuesday night at 4 p.m. on the road at Southern Miss.

Florida, Arkansas, Tennessee, Georgia, Missouri, Auburn and LSU join the Crimson Tide and Wildcats as SEC representatives in the top-25. The SEC has more ranked schools than any other conference.

Alabama Softball at LSU Alabama Athletics Alabama Athletics

Week 5 NFCA Coaches Poll

(Team, Record, Points)

1. Oklahoma, 20-0, 800 (32 first place votes)

2. Florida State, 23-1, 753

3. Alabama, 21-2, 718

4. UCLA, 22-3, 709

5. Florida, 22-2, 676

6. Virginia Tech, 18-3, 648

7. Washington, 19-5, 596

8. Kentucky, 19-2, 533

9. Arizona, 19-4, 521

10. Oklahoma State, 16-5, 513

11. Oregon, 19-3, 472

12. Arkansas, 17-4, 440

13. Duke, 21-3, 432

14. Northwestern, 15-4, 336

15. Tennessee, 18-6, 328

16. Georgia, 22-3, 325

17. Clemson, 16-6, 286

18. Missouri, 16-6, 282

19. Auburn, 24-1, 247

20. LSU, 19-7, 226

21. Michigan, 15-6, 218

22. Arizona State, 18-5, 112

23. Louisiana, 15-5, 68

24. UCF, 22-7, 63

25. USF, 22-4, 39