Alabama Softball Earns 20th Win with 10-2 Run Rule over Miami (Ohio)

The Crimson Tide swept the Crimson Classic as Montana Fouts recorded four combined wins over Texas and Miami (Ohio)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The Alabama offense exploded for a season high 13 hits to combine with another solid outing from Montana Fouts to complete the sweep of the field at the Crimson Classic Sunday afternoon at Rhoads Stadium.

No. 2 Alabama beat Miami (Ohio) 10-2 in run-rule fashion behind four RBIS from Jenna Johnson and

Alabama (20-0) head coach Patrick Murphy was not pleased with his team's approach at the plate in the first matchup against the Redhawks (4-11) Saturday night with the first nine outs coming via popup and only three hits in the 4-2 win.

From the very first inning on Sunday, Alabama had much better at-bats and was more aggressive in putting the ball on the ground instead of in the air. By putting the ball in play on the ground, it forced the Miami defense into several tough plays, including two errors, and the Alabama batters legged out multiple infield hits.

The Crimson Tide opened the game with three hits and three runs in the bottom of the first in response to Miami's first-inning home run off the bat of Karli Spaid. Her home run would be the last Miami hit until the fourth inning.

Alabama really broke things open in the second inning when it sent 10 batters to the plate, scoring five runs behind five hits and a walk.

Fouts got her second start of the weekend and fourth win. She threw nearly 300 pitches over the four appearances in three days, but with Monday's game against Eastern Illinois cancelled due to inclement weather, the earliest she would have to pitch again is Friday at LSU.

With a 10-1 lead, Torrence came in to relieve Fouts in the fourth and allowed one hit and one run over two innings pitched.

Now SEC play begins for the Crimson Tide. There are still some big midweek non-conference matchups on the schedule, but Alabama will open conference play at LSU for a weekends series on Friday.

This story will be updated.