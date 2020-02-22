TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Despite playing in chilly conditions, the Alabama softball team got off to a hot start to the weekend Easton Bama Bash with 13-2 victory over Wichita State on Friday.

Alabama played Penn State later.

Freshman Lexi Kilfoyl (3-2) notched the win while giving up just two hits and striking out five, and throwing 79 pitches.

Sophomore Skylar Wallace went 2-for-2 with two doubles and three RBIs. Her second double, into left, brought in two runs with the Crimson Tide leading 11-0 in the bottom of the second.

Alabama jumped on Wichita State pitcher, Caitlin Bingham (2-5), with seven ruins in the first when the Crimson Tide batted around.

Senior Bailey Hemphill knocked one to the right side of the diamond to score Alexis Mack. Kilfoyl drew a walk with bases loaded, and junior Maddie Morgan followed with a two-run single.

After an error pushed a run home, Mack single up the middle to complete the first-inning scored.

Bingham threw a total of 58 pitches over two innings with two runs and zero strikeouts. Wichita State scored a pair of runs in the top of the third, decreasing Alabama’s lead 11-2.

An RBI double for Wallace pushes the Crimson Tide to a 12-2 lead in the bottom of the fourth.

This story will be updated