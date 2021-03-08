Alabama Softball Falls in 1-0 Pitcher’s Duel Versus South Alabama

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama softball took its first loss of the season in a 1-0 pitcher’s duel to South Alabama Sunday at Rhoads Stadium.

Alabama (19-1) fell behind after a three-hit inning for South Alabama (10-7) plated a run for the Jaguars. The Crimson Tide remained hitless until a leadoff double from Claire Jenkins in the fifth, who ended up with two of the team’s three hits. Montana Fouts (7-1) took the loss in the complete-game effort, allowing just one run on six hits with 12 strikeouts. South Alabama’s Olivia Lackie (7-3) earned the win with the complete-game shutout.

14 Gallery 14 Images

“It was a great game by South Alabama, congratulations to them on the win," Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said. "Their pitcher did a great job, she didn’t miss many spots. We didn’t make quick enough adjustments and kept swinging at too many high pitches. I think we had 13 flyouts, which is just too easy for a defense. You have to score to win, a 1-0 game should not be insurmountable for us.”

Highlights

Montana Fouts has thrown double-digit strikeouts in six of her eight appearances this season

Alabama heads into SEC play this weekend tied with Kentucky for the most wins in the leauge

Scoring summary

T2 | South Alabama got on the board first with an RBI single (0-1, 2 Out)

T-Town Showdown All-Tournament Team

Bailey Hemphill (MVP)

Alexis Mack

Jaala Torrence

Savannah Woodard

Kamdyn Kvistad (South Alabama)

Olivia Lackie (South Alabama)

Sammey Bunch (UNI)

Kailyn Packard (UNI)

Brooklyn Whitt (Kent State)

Up Next - Alabama at Auburn (Auburn, Ala.)