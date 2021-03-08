All Things BamaBamaCentral+RecruitingBama/NFLHistoryThe Saban FilesASWAThe 411SI.com
Alabama Softball Falls in 1-0 Pitcher’s Duel Versus South Alabama

The Crimson Tide opens conference play this weekend at Auburn
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama softball took its first loss of the season in a 1-0 pitcher’s duel to South Alabama Sunday at Rhoads Stadium.

Alabama (19-1) fell behind after a three-hit inning for South Alabama (10-7) plated a run for the Jaguars. The Crimson Tide remained hitless until a leadoff double from Claire Jenkins in the fifth, who ended up with two of the team’s three hits. Montana Fouts (7-1) took the loss in the complete-game effort, allowing just one run on six hits with 12 strikeouts. South Alabama’s Olivia Lackie (7-3) earned the win with the complete-game shutout.

“It was a great game by South Alabama, congratulations to them on the win," Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said. "Their pitcher did a great job, she didn’t miss many spots. We didn’t make quick enough adjustments and kept swinging at too many high pitches. I think we had 13 flyouts, which is just too easy for a defense. You have to score to win, a 1-0 game should not be insurmountable for us.”

Highlights

  • Montana Fouts has thrown double-digit strikeouts in six of her eight appearances this season
  • Alabama heads into SEC play this weekend tied with Kentucky for the most wins in the leauge

Scoring summary

  • T2 | South Alabama got on the board first with an RBI single (0-1, 2 Out)

T-Town Showdown All-Tournament Team

  • Bailey Hemphill (MVP)
  • Alexis Mack
  • Jaala Torrence
  • Savannah Woodard
  • Kamdyn Kvistad (South Alabama)
  • Olivia Lackie (South Alabama)
  • Sammey Bunch (UNI)
  • Kailyn Packard (UNI)
  • Brooklyn Whitt (Kent State)

Up Next - Alabama at Auburn (Auburn, Ala.)

  • Friday, March 12 – 5 p.m. CT
  • Saturday, March 13 – 4 p.m. CT
  • Sunday, March 14 – 2 p.m. CT (SEC Network)

Alabama Softball Falls in 1-0 Pitcher's Duel Versus South Alabama

