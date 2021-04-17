Alabama Softball Falls to Florida, 2-0, in Series Opener

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A second-inning single made the difference in a low-scoring series opener between No. 3 Alabama and No. 4 Florida, with the Gators winning 2-0.

“It was a well-played game on a Friday night in the SEC," Crimson Tide coach Patrick Murphy said. "They got the two-out RBI in the second and we didn’t get many chances after that to score. We just have to do a better job offensively and put a little more pressure on them to have an opportunity to tie it. We only needed one runner on base to have the tying run come up to bat. We just didn’t get the key hit tonight”.

Alabama (32-6, 11-5 SEC) and Florida (31-5, 11-2 SEC) were locked in a pitcher’s duel Friday night at Rhoads Stadium. The Gators got on the board with a two-out, two-run single from Cheyenne Lindsey that ultimately was the difference in the game.

The two earned runs were all Montana Fouts (13-3) gave up in the complete game effort, striking out 11. She has now thrown double-digit strikeouts in nine appearances this season, including her last four straight. KB Sides went 2-for-3 to extend her hitting streak to seven games and her reached base streak to a team-leading 16 games.

Highlights

Alabama is now 41-38 all-time against Florida, including a 17-15 mark at home

KB Sides went 2-for-3 to extend her hitting streak to seven games and her reached base streak to a team-leading 16 games

Bailey Hemphill drew two walks to improve her career total to 206, closing in on Auburn’s Kasey Cooper for third all-time in SEC history at 212

Montana Fouts posted double-digit strikeouts for the ninth time this season, including each of her last four starts

Scoring Summary

T2 | Sarah Longley chopped a single up the middle to score two (0-2, 2 Out)

Up Next