Alabama Softball has Three Players on Preseason All-SEC Team

The Southeastern Conference announced its 2020 Preseason All-SEC softball team Wednesday and Alabama led the league with three players on the list.

Seniors Bailey Hemphill and Elissa Brown and sophomore Montana Fouts represent the defending SEC champion Crimson Tide on the preseason team, making Alabama the only team with three players on the list.

All three earned All-SEC honors last season, with Fouts named the SEC Freshman of the Year.

Alabama was the lone team with three representatives. Arkansas, LSU and Tennessee each have two student-athletes on the squad. Florida, Kentucky, Mississippi State and Missouri all have one player named to the team.

In a class-by-class breakdown, the 2020 team consists of six seniors, six juniors and two sophomores.

The Preseason All-SEC Softball Team is voted on by the league's head coaches and consists of a minimum of 14 players. Each SEC head coach voted for five infielders, four outfielders, three pitchers, one catcher and one designated player/utility. No ties were broken.

2020 Preseason All-SEC Softball Team

Name, School, Position, Class, Hometown

Bailey Hemphill, Alabama IF Sr. Lafayette, La.

Hannah Adams, Florida IF Jr. Hoschton, Ga.

Alex Martens, Kentucky IF Sr. McHenry, Ill.

Jana Johns, South Carolina IF Jr. Calhoun, Ga.

Chelsea Seggern, Tennessee IF Sr. Thrall, Texas

Elissa Brown, Alabama OF Sr. Eclectic, Ala.

Hannah McEwen, Arkansas OF Jr. San Diego, Calif.

Aliyah Andrews, LSU OF Sr. Oldsmar, Fla.

Brooke Wilmes, Missouri OF Jr. Johnston, Iowa

Montana Fouts, Alabama P So. Grayson, Ky.

Autumn Storms, Arkansas P Sr. Temecula, Calif.

Ashley Rogers, Tennessee P So. Athens, Tenn.

Mia Davidson, Mississippi State C Jr. Hillsborough, N.C.

Shelbi Sunseri, LSU DP/UT Jr. Santa Fe, Texas