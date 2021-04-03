Alabama Softball Holds On for 8-6 Win over Texas A&M

Lexi Kilfoyl ended the Texas A&M comeback threat in the top of the seventh to secure the win

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — Alabama seemed firmly in control of game two against Texas A&M heading into the final two innings with a six-run lead. After home runs in the sixth and seventh innings, the Aggies brought the winning run to the plate with two outs in the top of the seventh.

However, Lexi Kilfoyl came in the circle to relieve starter Montana Fouts and ended the Aggie threat as Alabama held on to win 8-6, clinching the series over Texas A&M at Rhoads Stadium Friday night.

"Nobody's gonna roll over and die in the SEC, that's just as simple as that," Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said. "So you got to finish somebody off, and that last out is probably the hardest to get."

The Aggies scored their first four runs via the long ball, including two home runs from Shaylee Ackerman and the seventh inning home run from Makinzy Herzog. Ackerman's first inning home run gave the Aggies the early 2-0 lead.

Alabama answered with a run in the bottom of the first before adding three more in the bottom of the second with a two-out rally that produced the runs.

The Crimson Tide scored four more runs in the bottom of the fourth and had the chance to walk the game off in run rule fashion in the bottom of the fifth, but left the bases loaded.

"We just left too many people on base," Murphy said. "That one inning where we had bases loaded and one out, we got to score a run or two there. You know, it could have been the end of the game."

After the first inning Ackerman home run, Fouts did not give up another run till the Ackerman's second home run in the sixth. Then a two-out comeback attempt in the seventh put more runs up on the board.

"After, the first inning, I thought Montana did a really good job of putting zeros up on the board and allowing us to score, which she did," Murphy said.

Offensively, Alabama was paced by leadoff hitter Alexis Mack. Murphy moved Mack into the leadoff spot in the lineup for this series, and the decision has paid off as Mack has reached base seven times so far on the weekend, including four times on Friday night.

She had a perfect night at the plate, going 3-3 with a walk and three runs scored. Two of those runs were scored off the bat of Bailey Hemphill who also reached base four times and had two RBIs. With the RBIs, Hemphill moves into a tie for second in the Alabama record books for career RBIs with 215.

"I know if I get on base, whether I'm on first or second. she's gonna get it done," Mack said on batting ahead of Hemphill. "I have so much trust. There's no one else I'd rather have the bat in their hands, and that's what makes her so great is she's going to get it done."

Alabama improves to 28-4 (8-3 SEC) with the win and will be going for the series sweep against the Aggies Saturday at 11 a.m.