Alabama Softball Opens Elite Invitational With 7-1 Victory Over Liberty

Christopher Walsh

The University of Alabama softball team turned eight hits into seven runs while pulling off a 7-1 victory over Liberty to open the St. Pete/Clearwater Elite Invitational on Thursday morning.  

Senior pitcher Krystal Goodman earned the win, her first of the season, going all seven innings. She only gave up one run and struck out four batters on 105 pitches.

The Crimson Tide benefitted from the return of Maddie Morgan (suspended) at third base and early enrollee freshman catcher Abby Doerr playing her first game. 

Senior first baseman Bailey Hemphill got the offense going in the first inning with a RBI single that scored outfielder Alexis Mack. The Flames were able to tie the game up in the bottom of the 2nd after a RBI single from Madison Via. 

Doerr had a memorable debut, knocking a 2-run homer in the 4th inning that broke the tie and put the Crimson Tide ahead, 3-1. 

Alabama added two more runs in the 5th on junior outfielder Kaylee Tow's RBI sacrifice fly and senior infielder's Taylor Clark's RBI groundout. 

The 6th and 7th frames saw the Crimson Tide add on to its lead with freshman infielder Savannah Woodard hitting a RBI single and freshman Jeanna Johnson scoring a run on a groundout to the shortstop, respectively. 

It was the first time during this young season that Alabama did not commit an error. The team had nine combined through its four games. 

The Crimson Tide will face No. 1 Washington later in the day (3 p.m. CT, ESPN2). 

