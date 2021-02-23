Alabama Softball Moves Up to No. 4 in Latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll

The Crimson Tide rose one spot after sweeping the Easton Bama Bash over the weekend

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — After sweeping both Liberty and LSU last weekend at the Easton Bama Bash, Alabama softball rose one spot to No. 4 in the latest USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll on Tuesday morning.

The Crimson Tide was previously ranked fifth in the nation, but two wins over the unranked flames followed by two wins over then-No. 8 LSU — including a 13-5 run-rule victory — propelled Alabama up on more spot in the rankings.

Alabama is the highest-ranked team of the Southeastern Conference after starting the season 8-0. Florida is currently the second-highest ranked team at No. 6, while LSU fell to No. 11. Regarding the rest of the conference, Kentucky takes No. 12 in this week's poll and South Carolina, Georgia, Missouri and Arkansas are 18th, 19th, 20th and 21st, respectively.

Here is a look at the latest poll:

USA Today/NFCA Coaches Poll

(Ranking, team, first-place votes, points, record)

1. UCLA (32) 800 5-0

2. Oklahoma 760 6-0

3. Arizona 719 5-0

4. Alabama 700 8-0

5. Washington 665 9-1

6. Florida 657 8-0

7. Texas 590 2-0

8. Oregon 553 7-0

9. Louisiana 543 4-0

10. Oklahoma State 513 6-0

11. LSU 456 5-3

12. Kentucky 455 9-0

13. Arizona State 406 6-0

14. Virginia Tech 399 7-2

15. Florida State 341 7-3

16. Duke 318 8-1

17. Michigan 264 0-0

18. South Carolina 200 2-1

19. Georgia 173 5-2

20. Missouri 169 6-2

21. Arkansas 130 3-2

22. UCF 124 6-1

23. Baylor 87 1-1

24. Minnesota 73 0-0

25. Iowa State 56 9-1

Others receiving votes: Mississippi State (55), Stanford, (46), Utah (38), Auburn (27), Clemson (25), Oregon State (22), Tennessee (22), Texas Tech (5), James Madison (3), Liberty (2), Northwestern (2), Southern Illinois (2).