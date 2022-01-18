Skip to main content
Alabama Softball No. 2 in Preseason D1 Softball Top-25

Alabama Softball No. 2 in Preseason D1 Softball Top-25

The Crimson Tide join four other SEC schools in the top 10.

Alabama Athletics

The Crimson Tide join four other SEC schools in the top 10.

The defending SEC softball champions now know where they stand nationally with less than a month until the college softball season begins. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the initial preseason poll set out by D1 Softball. 

Once again, the Crimson Tide will be playing in the toughest conference in the country. Alabama is one of four SEC schools in the top-10 and eight in the top-20. 

The Crimson Tide finished last season in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series and returns the bulk of the talent from that team including ace pitchers Montana Fouts and Lexi Kilfoyl. It will be more of an inexperienced lineup in the field, but the Crimson Tide brings back players like Jenna Johnson, Kaylee Tow, Bailey Dowling and Savannah Woodard. 

It will be nearly impossible for Alabama to completely replace her production, but the biggest loss from last year's team, catcher Bailey Hemphill, will be partially filled by Tennessee transfer Ally Shipman. Alabama also added transfer infielder Ashley Prange from Ohio State to provide more depth and experience. 

Alabama will begin the season out in Arizona at the Canrea Classic against Southern Utah on Feb. 11. The home schedule opens with Evansville at the Easton Bama Bash at Rhoads Stadium on Feb. 18. 

D1 Softball Preseason Top-25

1. Oklahoma

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma State

4. UCLA

5. Florida

6. Florida State

7. Washington

8. Arkansas 

9. Texas

Read More

10. Missouri

11. Virginia Tech

12. Michigan

13. Duke

14. Clemson

15. Arizona

16. Oregon

17. LSU

18. Tennessee

19. Georgia

20. Kentucky 

21. Arizona State

22. Louisiana

23. Northwestern

24. Liberty

25. JMU

Alabama softball, Patrick Murphy
All Things Bama

Alabama Softball No. 2 in Preseason D1 Softball Top-25

1 minute ago
Kendall Randolph vs Tennessee in 2020
All Things Bama

Offensive Lineman/Tight End Kendall Randolph Announces Decision on Returning to Alabama

17 minutes ago
Jahlil Hurley 2
Recruiting

Jahlil Hurley Talks Alabama Ahead of College Decision

1 hour ago
Jordan Battle at Florida
All Things Bama

Trending with the Tide: Evaluating an Up-And-Down Week for Alabama Athletics

1 hour ago
Member Exclusive
121321_WBB_CurryKr_SamHouston_JH2902
All Things Bama

Alabama Women's Basketball Staying Motivated Amid Losing Streak

1 hour ago
James Rojas comes off the bench at Mississippi State
All Things Bama

James Rojas' Return Ignites Spark in Alabama Basketball

2 hours ago
Nick Saban waving
All Things Bama

Nick Saban Publicly Urges Longtime Friend Joe Manchin to Support Voting Rights Bill

2 hours ago
Bryce Young
All Things Bama

Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young Wins Manning Award

3 hours ago