Alabama Softball No. 2 in Preseason D1 Softball Top-25

The defending SEC softball champions now know where they stand nationally with less than a month until the college softball season begins. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the initial preseason poll set out by D1 Softball.

Once again, the Crimson Tide will be playing in the toughest conference in the country. Alabama is one of four SEC schools in the top-10 and eight in the top-20.

The Crimson Tide finished last season in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series and returns the bulk of the talent from that team including ace pitchers Montana Fouts and Lexi Kilfoyl. It will be more of an inexperienced lineup in the field, but the Crimson Tide brings back players like Jenna Johnson, Kaylee Tow, Bailey Dowling and Savannah Woodard.

It will be nearly impossible for Alabama to completely replace her production, but the biggest loss from last year's team, catcher Bailey Hemphill, will be partially filled by Tennessee transfer Ally Shipman. Alabama also added transfer infielder Ashley Prange from Ohio State to provide more depth and experience.

Alabama will begin the season out in Arizona at the Canrea Classic against Southern Utah on Feb. 11. The home schedule opens with Evansville at the Easton Bama Bash at Rhoads Stadium on Feb. 18.

D1 Softball Preseason Top-25

1. Oklahoma

2. Alabama

3. Oklahoma State

4. UCLA

5. Florida

6. Florida State

7. Washington

8. Arkansas

9. Texas

10. Missouri

11. Virginia Tech

12. Michigan

13. Duke

14. Clemson

15. Arizona

16. Oregon

17. LSU

18. Tennessee

19. Georgia

20. Kentucky

21. Arizona State

22. Louisiana

23. Northwestern

24. Liberty

25. JMU