Alabama Softball No. 2 in Preseason D1 Softball Top-25
The defending SEC softball champions now know where they stand nationally with less than a month until the college softball season begins. Alabama is ranked No. 2 in the initial preseason poll set out by D1 Softball.
Once again, the Crimson Tide will be playing in the toughest conference in the country. Alabama is one of four SEC schools in the top-10 and eight in the top-20.
The Crimson Tide finished last season in the semifinals of the Women's College World Series and returns the bulk of the talent from that team including ace pitchers Montana Fouts and Lexi Kilfoyl. It will be more of an inexperienced lineup in the field, but the Crimson Tide brings back players like Jenna Johnson, Kaylee Tow, Bailey Dowling and Savannah Woodard.
It will be nearly impossible for Alabama to completely replace her production, but the biggest loss from last year's team, catcher Bailey Hemphill, will be partially filled by Tennessee transfer Ally Shipman. Alabama also added transfer infielder Ashley Prange from Ohio State to provide more depth and experience.
Alabama will begin the season out in Arizona at the Canrea Classic against Southern Utah on Feb. 11. The home schedule opens with Evansville at the Easton Bama Bash at Rhoads Stadium on Feb. 18.
D1 Softball Preseason Top-25
1. Oklahoma
2. Alabama
3. Oklahoma State
4. UCLA
5. Florida
6. Florida State
7. Washington
8. Arkansas
9. Texas
10. Missouri
11. Virginia Tech
12. Michigan
13. Duke
14. Clemson
15. Arizona
16. Oregon
17. LSU
18. Tennessee
19. Georgia
20. Kentucky
21. Arizona State
22. Louisiana
23. Northwestern
24. Liberty
25. JMU