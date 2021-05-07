Sports Illustrated home
Alabama Softball Offense Stays Hot in 8-0 Run Rule of Ole Miss

Montana Fouts threw another shutdown performance and all nine offensive starters had at least one hit in the 8-0 win
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — On the verge of a potential run-rule loss, Ole Miss decided to intentionally walk Maddie Morgan to load the bases and face outfielder Elissa Brown. 

With the outfield pulled in, Brown smoked the first pitch she saw over the centerfielder's head helping No. 3 Alabama softball walk off the game in five innings 8-0 at Rhoads Stadium Thursday night. 

Alabama had double digit hits for the third straight game, getting contributions from all nine spots in the starting lineup for 13 total hits. 

"This is just one of our most complete wins of the year," Alabama coach Patrick Murphy said. "Everybody in the lineup got a hit. We only struck out once, walked three times, and we didn't commit an error."

On the other side, Alabama starter Montana Fouts did not allow Ole Miss to get anything going offensively. She only gave up two hits and two walks to the Rebels in a shortened game one thanks to the run rule. 

"Montana threw a shutout, two-hitter and eight strikeouts against a really, really good team," Murphy said. "I'm just really proud of my group."

Alabama jumped on the board early thanks to a two-RBI single from Savannah Woodard. The infielder is the reigning SEC newcomer of the week after her strong weekend at Georgia, and she reached base all three times and finished with three RBIs against the Rebels. 

The Crimson Tide sent all nine runners to the plate in the third inning, scoring five runs, highlighted by RBI hits from Woodard, Kaylee Tow and Maddie Morgan. 

Alabama is now out of the running for the regular season SEC title after Arkansas clinched on Monday night, but is still playing for seeding in the SEC and NCAA tournament. With the win, Alabama improves to 40-7 (16-6 SEC), and will face Ole Miss again on Friday at 6 p.m.

"Just a great, great win and a great way to start out a series at home," Murphy said.

